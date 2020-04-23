NFL Draft Rules: How Long Is the Time Between Picks?

The 2020 NFL Draft stretches out seven rounds over three days. The first round is expected to last about three and a half hours from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Eastern. The NFL draft rules for the time between picks will remain the same despite the event taking place virtually. The NFL has made a couple of unique adjustments given the circumstances.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider noted in his pre-draft press conference that teams have agreed not to jump someone above them if their time expires. This is only expected to apply if a team is working on a trade given there are a few more logistical hoops to jump through virtually to make sure the deal is completed. Under normal circumstances, if the clock runs out when a team is selecting the franchise that is up next can jump them to make their selection.

This has rarely happened in the history of the draft, but the option is completely off the table for this year’s draft. Otherwise, the time between picks will remain the same as the NFL rules dictate based on the round and there will not be extra time between selections.

According to NFL.com, teams will have ten minutes per pick in the first round. This number moves down to seven minutes per pick in the second round and five minutes in the third through sixth rounds. Teams will have just four minutes between picks as the draft draws to a close in the seventh round.

The NFL Draft Is 7 Rounds Over 3 Days

The NFL draft is split up into three days with the first round getting its own night on day one. The second and third rounds take center stage on day two, while day three features the fourth through seventh rounds. Some have speculated that the draft will go longer given the virtual setup, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah suggested it could speed things up as GM’s are paranoid their WiFi could go down while they are trying to pick.

The NFL made a move in recent years to expand the draft to three days giving the first round its own night. Rather than always being in New York City, the league also decided to take the show on the road with a different city hosting each year. Las Vegas was scheduled to host the party this year, but the league moved to a virtual draft as a response to COVID-19.

How Will the Draft Work?

So, the time between picks may be the same, but it will not be a normal draft. Teams will essentially be on a giant Microsoft Teams call, but each franchise will also have designated people who will be communicating directly with the NFL. General managers are also going to be on separate calls with the head coach and members of their scouting department since there will not be a typical war room setup.

The head coach and general manager are going to have to communicate over video calls since the NFL mandated that front offices will all be conducting the draft remotely from their home.

What if a general manager’s WiFi goes down? The NFL has a backup plan as ESPN detailed.

“To guard against technology breakdowns at the decision-maker’s house, three separate individuals from each team will have authority to submit picks,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted.