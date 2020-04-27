Packers’ 3rd-Round Pick Was Locker Room Inspiration in 2019 [WATCH]

Months before Josiah Deguara was drafted to the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur used the Cincinnati prospect as an example of “effort and grit” for his team.

During his post-draft teleconference on Saturday night, LaFleur sang Deguara’s praises and spoke to the value the third-round pick brings to the Packers offense as a tight end-fullback hybrid. He also admitted he has known about Deguara for quite some time and even used one of his most impressive college highlights as an example for his Packers team in 2019.

Here’s that video of Josiah Deguara saving a pick-six that Matt LaFleur showed to the Packers, months before they drafted him in the third round. https://t.co/ITJIHQQlOm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2020

“When you watch Josiah, you just see such a gritty, tough player,” LaFleur said. “The play that comes to mind — and we actually showed this to our team last season when we were talking about effort and grit — there was a play versus UCLA where there was an interception and just the effort he displayed to run down the defender and make an unbelievable play on the ball, it really epitomizes who he is as a football player.”

Deguara was the Packers’ first — and only — pass-catcher selected out of the 2020 class after they neglected to take a wide receiver with any of their nine draft picks. He caught a team-high seven touchdown passes for the Bearcats during his final season and finished 2019 with a second-most 504 receiving yards on 37 catches, but LaFleur envisions a more diverse role for him in 2020 than just catching passes.

“The thing that he brings to our offense is we can be in the same personnel grouping and we can line him up on the line of scrimmage or in a wing alignment, or we can line him up in the backfield,” LaFleur said. So I just think he adds stress to a defense in terms of how are these guys going to line up and what is it exactly they’re going to do.”

