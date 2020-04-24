Packers NFL Draft Picks: When Does Green Bay Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

The Green Bay Packers stole headlines on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL draft when they traded up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick, but will be able to make a similar splash on Day 2 with two picks to make on Friday night?

The Packers traded both their first- and fourth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 30 and into a position to select Love, but they are still in possession of a late-round selection in each the second and third rounds with a massive amount of talent still available.

Here’s a closer look at where the Packers stand heading into Friday night’s second round of the draft, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT.

Packers’ 2020 Draft Picks

The Packers began the 2020 draft with 10 total selections, netting a quartet of late-round selections on a variety of trades over the past few seasons, but things changed after they burned two of their top four picks to acquire Love on Thursday night.

1st Round — No. 30 No. 26 (from Miami Dolphins); QB Jordan Love

2nd Round — No. 62

3rd Round — No. 94

4th Round — No. 136 (traded to Miami Dolphins for No. 26 pick)

5th Round — No. 175

6th Round — No. 192 (from Las Vegas Raiders via Trevor Davis trade)

6th Round — No. 208 (from Tennessee Titans via Reggie Gilbert trade)

6th Round — No. 209

7th Round — No. 236 (from Cleveland Browns via Justin McCray trade)

7th Round — No. 242 (from Baltimore Ravens via Ty Montgomery trade

Packers’ 2020 Draft Needs

A quarterback was not considered one of the Packers’ needs this offseason, so the fact that they had burnt their first and fourth picks on bringing in Love doesn’t leave them in a much better position for the 2020 season. A cash-strapped offseason had already left them losing more talent in free agency than they gained.

Inside linebacker remains one of the biggest holes in the Packers’ roster after the position posed some issues during the 2019 season as it was. Both four-year starter Blake Martinez and backup B.J. Goodson signed with other teams in free agency, which led the Packers to invest in former Browns veteran Christian Kirksey. But Kirksey comes with mileage and injury concerns that were evidently enough to make the Packers ink him to a safe, short-term deal.

Even if Kirksey delivers, the optics on the supporting cast of inside ‘backers aren’t too great. Oren Burks, a former third-round pick who the Packers traded up to land in 2018, has yet to give them anything back on their investment, while Ty Summer played primarily special teams in 2019. There is also Curtis Bolton, who stood out in training camp before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason, but assessments are tough until he plays real snaps.

The Packers could also use another dynamic pass-catcher to enhance Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal. While Davante Adams remains the undeniable No. 1 in Green Bay, a flurry of others behind him struggled throughout 2019 to provide the offense with a reliable No. 2 option. The Packers did sign free-agent wideout Devin Funchess this offseason, but adding another playmaker would still be sensible for both short- and long-term success.

Offensive tackle should also be of high interest for the Packers given how their offseason shook out. They took a sizable downgrade when they replaced veteran starter Bryan Bulaga with Ricky Wagner in free agency, while four-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is also set to become a free agent next season. Finding another tackle for the ranks seems wise, even if they make the (wise) decision of re-signing Bakhtiari in 2021.

The list of needs doesn’t stop there, either. Finding help for star nose tackle Kenny Clark along the defensive line is also important; though, the Packers do return all of their defensive linemen from last season. The Packers also have their top two running backs and one of their starting cornerbacks set to become free agents in 2021, which could influence their decision-making.

