Former Raiders Starting RB Signs Deal With AFC West Rival: Report

Josh Jacobs quickly emerged as a star for the Raiders in 2019, but he had to miss some games because of a shoulder injury. DeAndre Washington got the majority of the workload when Jacobs was out and played well. He hit free agency after the season and the Raiders didn’t seem very interested in bringing him back. After sitting around unsigned for a few weeks, Washington has finally found a new team. According to Terez A. Paylor, the veteran running back is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with RB DeAndre Washington, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 8, 2020

In three starts for the Raiders in 2019, Washington accumulated 215 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. He was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Washington never found a significant role in the offense until last season. The most likely reason the team didn’t bring him back is because his skill set is very similar to Jacobs’ and Jon Gruden seems determined to find a power running back.

Only 7 Raiders Left From Before Jon Gruden Came Back

With Washington off to Kansas City, another pre-Gruden player is no longer on the team. That leaves only seven players left.

The departure of Karl Joseph & DeAndre Washington means only 7 #Raiders remain since Jon Gruden took over in Jan. 2018.

The Magnificent Seven: QB Derek Carr, C Rodney Hudson, G Gabe Jackson, RB Jalen Richard, LB Nicholas Morrow, LB Marquel Lee & S Erik Harris. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 8, 2020

Gruden has definitely worked hard to make the Raiders in his image and he’s close to having almost every player on the roster being hand-picked by him. He’s made some questionable moves along the way, but it’s starting to seem like there is a method to the coach’s madness. The team improved quite a bit in 2019 compared to 2018 and should only get better. Out of the pre-Gruden players left, center Rodney Hudson is the only player who is a lock to be on the roster for years to come.

Derek Carr and Gabe Jackson could also stick around for a while, but both have been involved in rumors that would indicate the team isn’t sold on then long-term.

Raiders to Target A.J. Dillon in the Draft?

The Raiders did make a move to re-sign Rod Smith this offseason, but it remains to be seen if he’s got a lot of upside as their power running back. He hardly played in 2019, so it’s hard to know what they have in him. The team could look to the draft to find a power running back to play behind Jacobs. A.J. Dillon out of Boston College is probably the most intriguing option. Here’s what The Draft Network had to say about him:

AJ Dillon projects best as a gap/power rusher at the NFL level. Dillon is at his best as a deep set back who can collect momentum working into the POA and carry his burst through the hole. Asking him to slow play, press the line and read/accelerate out of a cut takes away many of his appealing qualities. In a perfect world, Dillon is a short yardage specialist and/or early down back who can churn out tough yards and keep the offense on schedule with the sticks.

The Raiders would be able to find him in a later round, so the investment wouldn’t be too much.

