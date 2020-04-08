Tom Brady Reportedly Liked Raiders, but Was the Feeling Mutual?

Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders rumors were very hot as soon as the NFL season ended. There was chatter that he bought a house in Las Vegas and that the team was about to offer him $60 million for two years. As free agency went on, it became clear that the Raiders actually weren’t all that interested and never made him an offer.

However, that wasn’t because Brady wasn’t interested, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The insider revealed that Brady was looking at the Raiders after the Super Bowl, but he wasn’t getting a feeling of mutual interest.

Tom Brady wanted to play for Raiders & the 49ers according to @RapSheet. 👀 Full episode🎧: https://t.co/EeT6POhxXs pic.twitter.com/cgIXP3Cbv6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 7, 2020

Based on what Rapoport is saying, the decision was between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and the Raiders, but it appears only the Bucs were seriously interested out of the three.

Tom Brady Implies Raiders Weren’t Interested in Him

What Rapoport is reporting goes against the myriad reports that the Raiders were ready to push to sign Brady. To add to that, the quarterback was recently a guest on Howard Stern and implied Las Vegas wasn’t very interested in him.

“I don’t know how much interest [the Raiders had] … they can probably speak to that more than me,” Brady said.

Brady usually keeps his cards pretty close to the vest, but a move to the Raiders would’ve made some sense for him. He would’ve been able to play with one of the NFL’s most exciting tight ends in Darren Waller and a dynamic running back in Josh Jacobs. The team would’ve probably given him a number one wide receiver in the draft, also. That said, the potential move didn’t make much sense for the Raiders.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Didn’t Want to Pay Big Money to the QB

The Raiders are a young team and giving $60 million to a quarterback who is going to be 43 when the season starts and coming off a down year would’ve been a head-scratcher. Shortly after Brady signed with Tampa Bay, Vic Tafur of The Athletic revealed that the Raiders didn’t want to give him big guaranteed money:

The Raiders were indeed sniffing around Brady as late as this week. And while it is true they never made him an offer, some ballpark numbers were made known to him at some point. The Raiders weren’t going to go as high as the guaranteed $25 million per year for two years that the Bucs gave the 42-year-old quarterback — the game film the last two years just didn’t warrant that in the Raiders’ minds.

Brady may be the greatest of all time and would probably be a short term upgrade over Derek Carr. However, at this point in his career, the argument could be made that he’s not ever much better than the current Raiders quarterback. Brady would’ve brought a lot of star power and legitimacy to an up and coming team, but he would’ve cost too much money. Las Vegas will ride with Carr for another year and it will be interesting to see how he plays compared to Brady in 2020.

READ NEXT: Raiders Wide Receiver Reveals Team’s Confidence Level in Derek Carr

