NFL Sets Release Date For Ravens 2020 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens are pushing through the offseason and setting their sights on the 2020 season, and finally the team knows the day they will be getting their schedule release.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league will reveal the new schedule for 2020 around May 9. The date could be a bit before that as well.

The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later. So, plan your calendars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

As for the Baltimore schedule, the Ravens can be expected to have a fair amount of primetime games given their status as a contender in the league. At this point, it doesn’t seem that Baltimore will have an international game. Besides that, the Ravens will have to contend with a pretty difficult schedule.

Teams Ravens Will Play in 2020

Next season is already on the horizon, and a look at what the Baltimore schedule looks like for 2020 has already been revealed. Here’s a quick glance at the breakdown for the Ravens:

For those who missed it earlier, here are the Ravens’ 2020 opponents … Home: Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Bengals, Browns and Steelers Away: Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans, Patriots, Bengals, Browns and Steelers Dates and times will be announced in April. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 16, 2020

In addition to their usual games against the rivals of the AFC North, the Ravens will play against the NFC East and AFC South. The difficulty will be a first place schedule as a result of how Baltimore finished in 2019.

Obviously, the Ravens will have to win big in order to match what they were able to do during this past regular season, but given how things ended in the playoffs, it’s fair to say most people will only care about getting to the playoffs and what happens there moving forward.

Ravens Already High Within 2021 Super Bowl Odds

A look at some very early odds was revealed by Caesars within the last few months, and perhaps surprisingly, the Ravens were high on the list in spite of their frustrating finish to 2020. As a whole, the Ravens have the second best odds to take home the Lombardi Trophy at 7-1 a year from now.

Here’s a look at some of the early odds for next season:

Next year's Super Bowl odds released from @CaesarsEnt today: Chiefs 6-1

Ravens 7-1

49ers 8-1

Saints 11-1

Patriots 14-1

Steelers 15-1

Cowboys, Packers 18-1

Seahawks 22-1

Browns, Eagles, Rams, Vikings 25-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) January 14, 2020

At this point, of course, very little of this matters considering the current Super Bowl hasn’t even been decided, the offseason hasn’t taken place and neither has the draft. Little is known about what shape teams will take moving forward and what will play out next year in terms of injuries or other pitfalls that take place.

For now, though, Las Vegas isn’t exactly betting on the stench of failure hanging over the Ravens for very long. That’s true regardless of the difficulty of the schedule they will play.

Ravens High Within 2020 Offseason Power Rankings

It’s been a while since the Ravens have seen themselves in some national NFL power rankings, but after the first few weeks of free agency have wrapped, there’s a fresh set of ratings to look at.

Baltimore’s position is pretty good, too. The team placed in the No. 2 position in the newest set of ESPN rankings, only trailing the Kansas City Chiefs for overall supremacy in the league at this point in the offseason.

Baltimore has made a few key moves, trading for Calais Campbell, signing Derek Wolfe and bringing back Jimmy Smith as well as Matt Judon. At this point, those moves could be enough to keep them near the upper crust of the league as these rankings are concerned.

How will the schedule impact this? That’s anyone’s guess, but finally, there’s a date fans can look forward to as it relates to finding out.

