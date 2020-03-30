Derek Wolfe Celebrates Ravens Agreement With Epic Photo

The Baltimore Ravens made the move to sign defensive lineman Derek Wolfe over the weekend away from the Denver Broncos, and Wolfe is clearly excited and ready to go for his next challenge.

After the agreement was revealed, Wolfe took to Twitter to provide a look at himself in a new uniform. Here was the result:

Obviously, Ravens fans will be excited to get this glimpse of their new star wearing his new duds. It’s something to get excited about for fans as they look forward to the future.

Ravens Agree to Sign Derek Wolfe

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens reached an agreement with free agent defensive end Derek Wolfe on a $6 million dollar contract for one season. Wolfe comes to Baltimore after spending the first part of his career with the Denver Broncos where he was a pass rushing defensive end.

Former Broncos’ DE Derek Wolfe reached agreement on an 1-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2020

In his career, the 30 year old Wolfe has collected 33 sacks, 299 tackles and 15 passes defended. He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver, and was a former second round pick of the Broncos out of Cincinnati in 2012. The last few seasons have been injury riddled for Wolfe, and he will try to get back to health next season.

With the Ravens, Wolfe will be counted on to add some depth and pass rushing punch up front.

Ravens Biggest Remaining Need Named

Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at picking out some of the biggest needs for the team, and when it came to the Ravens, defense still rules the day no matter how much building the team has done on that side of the ball.

Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“They got by last season with guys they picked up from other teams after C.J. Mosley signed with the Jets. They have to get a young run-and-chase linebacker to play behind that powerful front they’ve built with the additions of Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers. Drafting late in the first round, they could have a shot at Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma or Patrick Queen of LSU.”

Obviously, the Ravens could sign another player such as linebacker Clay Matthews, but the draft does figure to be the best way they could upgrade the position. It’s felt as if the Ravens would go linebacker in the draft, and that might only remain the case now with the fact that the team continues to beef up the line.

Ravens Credited For Offseason Defense Moves

Another Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

Now, Wolfe will join this mix for 2020, and clearly, he is very excited to do so.

