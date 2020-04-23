Ravens Could Target Skill Position in Draft Trade: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have been figured to perhaps be targeting defense during the 2020 NFL Draft, but a new report suggests the team could be looking for a bold offensive move.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens could trade up in order to get their hands on a wide receiver in the draft. The team nearly traded for DeAndre Hopkins, and now could be looking to get into the mix for one of the league’s new up and coming wideouts according to reports.

The Ravens, according to multiple sources, were one of the teams that made a run at DeAndre Hopkins before the Texans traded him to Arizona. If they draft a receiver tonight, it won't be a huge surprise. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 23, 2020

And they could trade up to do it. https://t.co/JWNv1pyQUU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

Currently holding the No. 28 selection, the Ravens could put together a package in order to get in the mix for Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or another top receiver. They might have to come into the teens in order to get this done, however.

Willie Snead Explains What Wideout Ravens Must Draft

What type of wideout should the team be looking to draft? Who better to ask than one of the team’s current pass catchers in Willie Snead. Recently, Snead joined Ravens.com to talk about his expectations for the NFL Draft when it came to his own position, and was asked about what the team could be looking to add.

As he said, there are a few types of wide receiver that the team could be looking to add, and a major type the team’s offense should have.

What kind of receiver are the Ravens looking to draft? @Willie_Snead4G weighs in. pic.twitter.com/VX6E0QYydl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 16, 2020

“Speed is definitely more that we need. I know they’re trying to stretch the field this year and open lanes for Lamar (Jackson) throwing to. I know you can’t beat speed. And then, you can always use a big body guy,” Snead said. “If they were going to bring in another guy, I definitely think they would go with speed. If there’s a guy later in the draft that they think has potential that’s a big guy, I would expect them to bring that in too. You can get both a big and a speed but I think speed is definitely what we might go for first. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Most who follow the Ravens wouldn’t be either. Thus far in free agency, the Ravens have not prioritized a wideout, so it only stands to reason that they would decide to add to these positions if they could during the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft’s Best 2020 Wide Receivers

It’s clear in terms of depth, 2020 is going to be a banner year for the wideout class. There are no shortage of elite options for teams to look into both early and late.

Names like CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson, Laviska Shenault, Jalen Reagor, KJ Hamler and Brandon Aiyuk figure to be some of the players who are taken early on. Later, names like Michael Pittman Jr. as well as Devin Duvernay have a chance to be some late round steals and standouts in the vein DeCosta was talking about.

The Ravens will look forward to perhaps snagging one of these players when the draft gets underway, and it’s a safe bet they will end up with someone from this class to help out their offense whether it happens early or late.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Making a move for a wideout seems to be potentially in play for the team.

