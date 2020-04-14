Ravens Offensive Lineman Signs Key Contract Tender Ahead of 2020

The Baltimore Ravens are keeping one of the key members of their offensive line for the 2020 season, as Matt Skura has agreed to sign his restricted free agent tender.

On Tuesday, the Ravens revealed the news on Twitter, saying Skura had officially signed his tender with the team.

Matt Skura has signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. 📰: https://t.co/61vVavenR2 pic.twitter.com/12nrwC5URX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

Now, the biggest goal for the Ravens is keeping Skura healthy and engaged. There is no doubting his overall impact on the team’s offense when he can stay healthy and play a big role. The problem is, he hasn’t exactly been able to claim that after last season. The hope is now he can make sure to have a solid, healthy season.

Matt Skura Healthy Following Injury

Skura was injured late last season and lost after an ugly leg injury which played out in Week 12, and according to him, he’s now progressing well enough this offseason where he thinks he will be ready for work on the field in 2020. Skura shared that thought while joining Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Good news on @Ravens center @Matt_Skura62 in his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, PCL & dislocated kneecap suffered last November: He told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL he's set to begin running again in the next few weeks & is optimistic about practicing at training camp — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 11, 2020

Obviously, getting Skura back to health is huge for the Ravens. The 27 year old is the anchor of the line and has started in 39 games for the team. He has been durable and tough, and will be called upon to remain the anchor for this group in the coming years. That’s only more especially true now that he will be returning for the 2020 season.

Matt Skura Was Given The Low Tender

Skura, a free agent, is coming off injury, and was given the low end tender by the Ravens according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Ravens are giving C Matt Skura the low tender as a restricted free agent. On his way back from a significant knee injury but he was their starter. No compensation for Baltimore if someone signs him and they don't match. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

Skura’s agent reacted dramatically to that news, offering a call to general managers around the league that might want to sign his free agent player. As he said, the time is now to call him about Skura for 2020.

GMs you know my cell! https://t.co/60LjcHGDL6 — DEC Management (@davidcanter) March 16, 2020

Nobody from the outside did, though. While Skura is coming off injury, but has been rock solid in his career and could be an option for anyone looking for an interior player for their line.

Now, he is coming back.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going.

Even though Skura is in the mix now, offensive line could be on the menu for the Ravens in the NFL Draft.

