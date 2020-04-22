Ravens’ Eric DeCosta Provides Tour of 2020 Draft Setup [WATCH]

The 2020 NFL Draft will be very different for every team including the Baltimore Ravens, and unlike previous years, war rooms will be in home offices throughout the country.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently took out time in order to show off where all the magic will happen over the weekend, and it’s his home office. In a new video, DeCosta explained some of the inner workings of his draft room and gave fans an inside look at how things will happen in the room.

Here’s a look at where the Ravens picks will be coming from:

GM Eric DeCosta checking in with a tour of his Draft room setup: pic.twitter.com/Sqb6GfLY5A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 22, 2020

As DeCosta said, no matter who gets picked in this unique setup, he is ready for the draft and excited to make it happen.

“I think we have a great opportunity to make this team the best it can be,” he said.

John Harbaugh Outlined Safety Concerns Regarding Draft

DeCosta might be in a safe place, but his coach has some concerns. As Harbaugh recently said, the concerns he has for this year’s draft revolve mostly around technology. Will the draft be safe in terms of not having any potentially damaging hacks or leaks? That’s something which the coach admitted to not being sure about at this point in time.

In a piece by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaough’s thoughts are presented, and it’s clear the coach has some reservations about the safety of how the draft will be carried out this year.

He said:

“It’s a big concern,” Harbaugh said during the Ravens’ pre-draft news conference. “Hopefully we’ll be OK. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked that Harbaugh is being too concerned about cracks in today’s communication technology. “I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome, executive vice president], John, Steve [Bisciotti, owner] and Dick [Cass, team president], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that,” DeCosta said.”

While some might not be as concerned as Harbaugh, his point is a good one. The league will have to take steps to ensure that their process is secure this year as the draft goes virtual. That will likely be a major focus as the draft shifts into gear.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Regardless of who the picks are, DeCosta will be making them from this comfortable setup over the weekend.

