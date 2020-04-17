Seahawks Reveal New Plan to Unleash DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks are already thinking of ways to unlock DK Metcalf’s potential in his second NFL season. During an interview with Seattle 950 KJR, Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer discussed the team’s plans to utilize Metcalf in more unique ways in 2020.

“The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him,” Schottenheimer noted to KJR, via NBC Sports Northwest. “He kind of got stuck at the ‘X’ receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He’s proven he can get behind people.”

Metcalf slipped to the end of the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft, much to the delight of the Seahawks. Metcalf finished his rookie season with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. There are plenty of reasons to think that Metcalf can have an even better 2020 season.

This is music to the ears of Seahawks fans and fantasy owners. Metcalf is on track to top Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks WR1 as soon as next season. We already saw Russell Wilson go to Metcalf in pressure situations towards the end of last season.

The Seahawks Want to Use Metcalf All Over the Field

Schottenheimer’s comments indicate that the Seahawks would like to utilize Metcalf all over the field. Metcalf was utilized primarily as an outside receiver in 2019 and this is likely to continue being his strength. The Seahawks would like to be a bit more creative in where Metcalf lines up throughout games.

“I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on that will complement the things that he’s already put on film,” Schottenheimer explained, per NBC Sports. “It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season.”

The Seahawks Could Add More Offensive Weapons in the Draft

While the Seahawks are sure to add pass rushers in the draft, fans can expect the front office to take a long look at some of the available offensive weapons. It is an incredibly deep draft at both wide receiver and running back. It would be no surprise if the Seahawks snag at least one receiver and a rusher at some point in next week’s draft.

The Seahawks added former Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett in free agency but have otherwise been quiet in adding more weapons. Seattle also rescinded their tender to Malik Turner indicating they could address the position in the draft.

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are both recovering from significant injuries. Carson is also entering the final year of his contract, and the Seahawks are likely to add a rookie running back since they have not addressed the position in free agency.

When the offseason began, Wilson made it clear he wanted the Seahawks to add “superstars.” The Seahawks have been active in free agency rebuilding the offensive line but have not made any major signings. Seattle added tight end Greg Olsen along with Dorsett in smaller moves made to add depth on offense. Look for the Seahawks to take advantage of a deep offensive draft class even if the team still appears to be weaker on defense.

Metcalf and Lockett already give the Seahawks a strong core to add to at receiver. As the NFL continues to emphasize the passing game, Wilson can never have enough weapons, and it sounds like Schottenheimer is ready to unleash Metcalf in 2020.