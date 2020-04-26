Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents: Washington WR Tops UDFA Signings

The Seattle Seahawks are still hard at work even though the 2020 NFL draft is in the books. The Seahawks have added several undrafted free agents who will have a chance to come compete for a roster spot.

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon headlines the signings so far and has a chance to win the Seahawks backup quarterback spot behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks added another player who played college football within the state as the team signed Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller.

The Huskies receiver posted 59 receptions for 702 yards and six touchdowns. Seattle also added Louisville receiver Seth Dawkins who had his best season in 2018 with 42 catches for 642 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks Addressed the Defense Early Then Finished the Draft With Several Offensive Picks

Heading into the draft, it was well known that the Seahawks would look to address the pass rush. The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the No. 27 pick. Brooks was a tackling machine with the Red Raiders and one of the fastest linebackers in the draft.

The Seahawks started off day two by trading up in the second round to select Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor. Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll admitted they considered taking Taylor in the first round but decided to select Brooks.

“That was a big deal,” Carroll noted in the post-draft press conference. “Because we thought maybe we had missed our chance in the sense that we really wanted to get him on the rush group. When we were able to hang through it and get him, that was a big pick for us. As I go down the list, every guy had something kind of special to him. But then again, I was really surprised that Alton was still there because he could be a big help for our football team.”

Seattle then added to their newfound depth at offensive line with LSU guard Damien Lewis. Seattle spent the majority of the final day of the draft adding to Wilson’s weapons. The Seahawks day three picks were highlighted by Miami running back DeeJay Dallas and Florida receiver Freddie Swain. Both players have the potential to return kicks next season.

The Seahawks Rookies Will Take Place in a Virtual Mini-Camp

The Seahawks will kick off their offseason program with current players on Monday, April 27. All the work will be done virtually given the current restrictions as a response to COVID-19. Seattle will also conduct their rookie mini camp virtually in just a few weeks.

This will make it more challenging for rookies to contribute right away, but the Seahawks are hoping the players that were added to their roster will be able to overcome the circumstances. Undrafted rookies may have to wait until training camp to make a name for themselves.

Here is a list of the undrafted players that the Seahawks have agreed to deals with so far, per NFL.com.

Seahawks Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker