Sue Bird is Definitely on Top Shelf of Seattle Athletes, Says Jamal Crawford

Crawford is a 19-year NBA veteran after spending three years at the University of Michigan. Following his junior year in Michigan, he decided to declare for the NBA draft. Crawford went on to be drafted 8th in the 2000 draft by the Chicago Bulls. Throughout his career, Crawford won three Sixth Man of the Year awards and is currently 8th on the all-time three-point list. He also averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Bird over the past 18 seasons has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game and has received 11 All-Star selections. She is also the all-time leader in assists and a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after she decides to retire.