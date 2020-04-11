Eagles WR Draft Target Records Blistering Time at Pro Day

A certain NFL team asked Jalen Reagor to record himself at a pro day and send them the footage. Was that franchise the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles never comment publicly on which players they are eyeing in the draft, nor do they confirm reports or speculation. But Reagor has been rumored to be on the team’s radar as a possible pick in the first or second round. After what the speedy receiver put on tape, he’s probably not making it into the second round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted impressive footage of Reagor on Friday working out with a noted NFL trainer. The Texas Christian University product posted a blistering 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash, down from the 4.47 he recorded at the NFL Scouting Combine. Not only that, but Reagor tipped the scales at 197.6 pounds and that’s down almost 10 pounds from 206 at the combine. His draft stock continues to rise and the Eagles aren’t the only team reportedly showing interest.

An NFL team asked former TCU WR Jalen Reagor to do a pro day this week and film it. Here is the film that went out: pic.twitter.com/eTJ6sAqWLL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2020

The Eagles hold the 21st overall pick and Reagor should be on the board. Would they pass on Justin Jefferson? The speedy slot receiver out of LSU is the player that most draft experts have pegged for Philly. Reagor might have more upside and has been compared to Carolina’s Curtis Samuel.

Cowboys, Eagles Both Showing Interest in TCU WR

The Eagles aren’t the only ones in the NFC East knocking on Jalen Reagor’s door. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Reagor has been on the Cowboys’ radar since high school and Dallas already conducted a virtual interview with him.

The Cowboys hold the 17th overall pick in the draft, so Reagor could be off the board by the time the Eagles make their selection. Remember, Reagor played his college ball just 20 minutes from AT&T Stadium. He was also a high school standout at nearby Waxahachie High School in Texas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been following his career closely.

.@TCUFootball WR Jalen Reagor caught Jerry Jones’ attention when he was still in high school.

Watch as Jerry tells the story in the #DallasCowboys' latest #NFLDraft interview. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/xes0mAtAT0 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 10, 2020

The Draft Network ranked Reagor as the fifth-best receiver in the draft and No. 30 overall prospect. CBS Sports had him as the ninth-best receiver and No. 43 overall. Of course, that was before the unofficial pro day video came out. Now he’s causing everyone to rearrange their plans.

Reagor Ready to ‘Spice the Offensive Gumbo’

Jalen Reagor’s numbers don’t jump off the page but he was the victim of average quarterback play at Texas Christian. His production took a huge hit in 2019 as he was forced to work with three different signal-callers, including a true freshman and transfer from Kansas State. Reagor still caught 43 balls for 611 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Horned Frogs.

In three seasons at TCU, Reagor racked up 148 receptions for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 15.2 yards-per-catch. He was also an important part of the special-teams unit where he had 23 career punt returns for 409 yards and two career punt-return touchdowns. TCU used him out of the backfield as an occasional rusher, too.

I cant stop watching this play by jalen reagor. High points the ball and at 5’10” he goes up in gets it in traffic. He also has breakaway speed and can score every time he touches the ball. Ive seen mixed opinions on reagor. Wheres everyone got him? Top 5 receiver for me 🔒 pic.twitter.com/wz8oN8UNnc — Boardy_DFF (@DFF_Boardy) January 23, 2020

According to Pro Football Focus’ Graham Barfield, Reagor had the lowest instance of accurate passes thrown to him among his peers and saw an accurate pass just 31-percent of the time. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called the 5-foot-11 receiver “a smooth athlete with blazing speed who has more playmaking talent than receiver skill” in his scouting report.

Spotty quarterback play helped cause a production drop, but his focus and competitiveness also seemed spotty at times. Reagor is a smooth athlete with blazing speed who has more playmaking talent than receiver skill and play-callers need to account for that when determining how to utilize him. He’s electric with the ball in his hands so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial. When 2019 is balanced against his 2018, the grade and projection begin to climb with a versatile receiver who’s able to spice the offensive gumbo.

Reagor might be a reach pick at No. 21 but some said that about DK Metcalf last year. How did that turn out? Don’t sleep on Reagor.