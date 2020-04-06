NFL Rumors: Panthers WR Linked to Eagles in Trade

When the Panthers signed Robby Anderson to a deal in free agency, everyone started to ponder a possible corresponding move.

Carolina has a whopping 10 receivers on the roster for 2020, a fairly large stable of pass-catchers for an NFL team. Yes, offensive coordinator Joe Brady likes to use a lot of five-receiver sets but those will include tight ends and running backs. Surely the Panthers must be looking to deal a receiver?

The immediate suspects were D.J. Moore or Curtis Samuel, both attractive young players with fast wheels. If one of them is available, the Eagles need to pounce. Right now. The Samuel and Moore rumors have been detailed in this space (remember, Moore has strong Philly ties) before but another respected outlet has brought it up, so let’s rehash it.

According to The Athletic‘s Sheil Kapadia, the Panthers should trade Curtis Samuel to the Eagles for a third-round pick and Sidney Jones. Moore is a long shot to leave Carolina due to both his cheap price tag and young age, plus he’s coming off his most productive professional season. He caught 87 balls for 1,175 yards last year.

Curtis Samuel is a STUD 💥 pic.twitter.com/pS2w80Rwqz — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 3, 2019

Samuel is only one year older (23 versus Moore’s 22) and will become a free agent in 2021. He is also the less talented of the two. Meanwhile, Moore is still under his rookie contract. According to The Athletic‘s Joseph Person, the Panthers aren’t shopping either receiver but it’s a fun exercise to ponder the possibilities.

Here is why it could make sense, per Kapadia:

Samuel will be 24 at the start of next season. He has 4.31-second speed in the 40-yard dash and could line up outside or in the slot in the Eagles’ offense. Samuel caught just 51.4 percent of his targets last season but finished with a career-high 54 catches for 627 yards. He’s due just $1.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract. As for Jones, he’s battled injuries and played in just 22 games in his first three seasons. There’s no guarantee he’d be a useful answer at corner for the Panthers, but they lost James Bradberry in free agency and could use some options at the position. Jones will be 24 at the start of next season and at least offers starter upside. The Eagles could give the Panthers the option to take corner Rasul Douglas instead.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Running Out of Options at Wide Receiver

The Eagles appear poised to head into April’s draft with a pretty bare cupboard at receiver. Nelson Agholor is gone and Alshon Jeffery’s status remains up in the air. That leaves DeSean Jackson (coming off season-ending surgery), Greg Ward Jr. (last year’s practice-squad hero) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (last year’s second-round pick), along with veteran tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

The options in free agency have dwindled almost to the point of nothing worthwhile, as outlined in this space. Guys like Chris Hogan and Taylor Gabriel aren’t going to solve the problem. The Eagles do own the No. 21 pick in the draft and the expectation is that they will take a receiver there. Maybe.

For the Denzel Mims struggles with route running crowd: Consistently wins at the LoS with hands. Can win short, intermediate, and deep. He’s going to be a stud. pic.twitter.com/owTKRDUNON — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) April 4, 2020

They have been recently linked to Denzel Mims and Justin Jefferson if they go that route. But GM Howie Roseman has been known to go against the grain before and skip need in favor of best available. Would it surprise anyone if they grabbed an edge rusher or cornerback in the first round? No. At this point, there is really no position off the table — except for linebacker. The Eagles don’t value linebackers at all.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!