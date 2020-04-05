Tom Dempsey’s Cause of Death: He Had Coronavirus

Another beloved American – former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey – has died after becoming afflicted with coronavirus.

The official cause of death for Dempsey, only 73 and a legendary member of the New Orleans Saints’ football team, has not yet been released by the Orleans parish coroner. However, Dempsey died after struggling with COVID-19, according to The Los Angeles Times, which cited his daughter, Ashley Dempsey, for the information. The NOLA.com newspaper reported that Dempsey’s family said he “died late Saturday of complications from the novel coronavirus.”

Football fans, of course, remember Dempsey for his record-making 63-yard field goal, all the more remarkable because he was born without toes. You can see that amazing moment later in this article. In addition to the Saints, Dempsey played for the Eagles, Bills, Oilers and Rams during his career.

Dempsey Was Living in a Retirement Home With a Coronavirus Outbreak

According to NOLA.com, Dempsey became infected with COVID-19 in March 2020 while living at the Lambeth House retirement home in New Orleans, which has become a hotspot for the virus. NOLA.com reports that 15 people have died there after coming down with the infection.

He was living with dementia at the time of his death as well, according to the newspaper.

The New Orleans Saints wrote in a statement, “Tom Dempsey, who overcame being born without toes on his right foot and fingers on his right hand to earn a place in NFL record books and the hearts of New Orleans Saints fans, died on Saturday, April 4 at the age of 73.”

I’ve met Tom Dempsey in the #Saints Hall of Fame several times. Such a nice and down to earth guy. My condolences go out to his family. RIP 🙏 #WhoDat ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/RlEmHEqp6M — Dylan ⚜️🐯 (@dylanjhebert12) April 5, 2020

Saints Owner Gayle Benson released a statement Sunday morning April 5:

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family.”

According to the Saints, Dempsey joined the Saints as an undrafted kicker in 1969 after being raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was named to the Pro Bowl and first team All-Pro his rookie year, according to the team, and it was the next year that saw him make the kick for which he will always be remembered. As the team described it, “On Nov. 8, 1970, the Saints trailed the Detroit Lions 17-16 at Tulane Stadium. With time expiring, Dempsey made a 63-yard field goal with room to spare, setting an NFL record for the longest field goal and giving the Saints a breathtaking 19-17 walk-off victory.”