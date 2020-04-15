ESPN Just Shared the First Photo of Stacked UFC Card [LOOK]

UFC 249 appears to be on track for May 9 at a location to be determined, but seeing the full fight card the company intends to promote in all its glory is something that has to be seen to be believed because it’s a doozy.

ESPN published a photo via Twitter on Tuesday night that details the UFC’s huge plans for its next big PPV event, presumedly UFC 249, and it could turn out to be one of the most stacked MMA fight cards in recent history.

The upcoming event is headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, and it features a slew of other noteworthy matchups, too.

You can see the full UFC 249 lineup below.

While bout agreements still need to be signed, this proposed fight card is mind-blowing 🤯 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/kTBqiHFTqB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 15, 2020

While fans were super disappointed UFC 249 had to be postponed from it’s originally scheduled date on April 18 to a later one, it looks like the company’s next fight card scheduled for May 9 will truly be worth the wait.

In fact, UFC 249 appears to be a mind-blowingly awesome line-up of top-flight cage fights.

While the matchups depicted in ESPN’s photo still have to be signed, sealed and delivered by all parties involved (and done so during one of the most difficult times to make fights happen in the history of the sport, at least in recent history), the UFC’s next big PPV event sure is shaping up to be an epic combat sports spectacle.

UFC’s Next PPV Event Remains Fluid Situation

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed on Tuesday the UFC’s massive plans for its next big event.

While the fights UFC president Dana White and company envision for its next event is truly impressive, the situation still remains fluid according to Okamoto.

Okamoto tweeted, “Here is the *targeted* card for May 9. Very fluid. Some have verbally agreed, others are hesitant and want more details. Fighters want to fight but these are crazy circumstances, obviously. But … this is the card as of today, UFC is working on.”

Here is the *targeted* card for May 9. Very fluid. Some have verbally agreed, others are hesitant and want more details. Fighters want to fight but these are crazy circumstances, obviously. But … this is the card as of today, UFC is working on. pic.twitter.com/7s7OfwXOW9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

Still, within hours of his initial report, Okamoto had confirmed several of the fights targeted were on their way to becoming realities.

Most importantly, the main event matchup between Ferguson and Gaethje was confirmed by Okamoto to have been “verbally agreed to” by Ferguson for May 9.

Per sources, Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) has verbally agreed to fight Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) on May 9, if the targeted event does indeed take place. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

Ferguson was originally scheduled to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov before the Russian was sidelined by travel restrictions in his home country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gaethje was a great replacement opponent for Ferguson, especially on such short notice, but UFC 249 then had to be scrapped after White was asked to “stand down” on his plans for April 18 by his television partner, ESPN.

But it appears ESPN is going all-in on making May 9 happen.

Ferguson vs. Gaethje on May 9 is a massive win for the company, and the epic undercard makes things even better.

