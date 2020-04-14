10 Amazing Heavy Bag Tips from UFC’s Sean O’Malley [WATCH]

Sean O’Malley is one of the best fighters in the world. The UFC fighter has been compared to Conor McGregor, and the cool way he delivers his punches and kicks has helped the undefeated 25-year-old phenom become one of the hottest up-and-comers in the sport today.

Nicknamed “Sugar” Sean, the UFC bantamweight revealed 10 amazing heavy bag tips that can help anyone start to look like a real pro. O’Malley is coming off a stunning first-round head kick knockout win over Jose Alberto Quinonez at UFC 248 in March.

You can watch O’Malley’s heavy bag tips video below courtesy of Sansabul.

