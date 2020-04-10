Vince Carter’s Opponent Reveals Why Atlanta Hawks SG is a Hall of Famer

The 2019-2020 NBA season is slated to be Vince Carter‘s last.

Carter, 43, was the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks guard who has also played with the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings became the first player in NBA history to play 22 NBA seasons.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting NBA play, Carter refelected on his career last month during a post game press conference. “If it ended today and you know this day, this end of the season, these last 16 games, will be talked about for a very long time,” he said.

“And that’s something I’ll always remember, at least I scored my last basket and there’ll be a weird but cool memory.

“It’s a weird way to say I’m calling a career – you don’t have any more games left. I still technically have eligibility. I have 15 games left – but if not, I’m [at] one with it.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA living legend, Jamal Crawford discussed his thoughts on Vince Carter.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Vince Carter. He’s retiring at this season’s end. We don’t know what the season is going to look like when we figure everything out…where do you fit Vince Carter – I think many times particularly in the 90’s we were just spoiled, and in the 90’s and 2000’s with the Iversons, the Kobes, the Shaqs, the Duncans… even the Karl Malones and Michael was in and out from ’84 to 2003. Where does Vince Carter fit in all of this?

Jamal Crawford: Hall of Famer. At one time Vince was the most popular player in the world. Like, in the world. Hall of Famer. Like, when you mention Kobe, he’s in a class all by himself. And Iverson is off to the side by himself… I think Vince, T-Mac – all those great players Paul Pierce and those guys propelled the early 2000’s. When MJ retired, these guys were killing! The Garnetts, you got Duncan, all those guys were pillars that stood up for what the League was for – Shaq can’t forget Shaq. These guys moved the League forward in a situation where MJ was done for the last time, he’s had the League for nearly 20 years in and out, they were like, where do we go from here?…all these guys I just named – I’m sure a forgot a few, these guys helped push the League forward.