Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski And Bucs Troll Patriots In Post-Trade Tweet

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look so happy together.

Just hours after Gronkowski reunited with Brady as the newest member of the Bucs’ organization, the team Twitter account and two of their newest stars teamed up for this tweet:

Is it possible for Patriots fans not to take this the wrong way?

What Led To This?

Tuesday was a whirlwind for both the Patriots, Bucs and their fanbases.

Earlier in the week, there were rumors Gronkowski might be considering a return to the NFL, but things kicked into overdrive on Tuesday.

Gronkowski not only came out of retirement, but he also refused to play for any other team than the Bucs. It was quickly made clear, he only wanted to team with Brady.

The Patriots still had Gronk’s rights, but the six-time Super Bowl champions didn’t just quickly complete a deal to send their former superstar tight end to the Sunshine State, Gronk had already taken and passed his physical with his prospective new team.

Before dinner, the trade was being confirmed by every major outlet. Later in the evening, the Patriots were acknowledging the deal on their social media accounts.

What About Julian Edelman?

You have to wonder what’s going through the mind of wide receiver Julian Edelman.

After the Gronk trade was announced, many on social media began taking some comedic shots at him. It seems like he’s being left all alone.

Julian Edelman looking around the field Week 1 pic.twitter.com/e6yTL72R2A — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) April 21, 2020

Julian Edelman showing up to training camp pic.twitter.com/ja5kcjeU80 — The Ringer (@ringer) April 21, 2020

Belichick checking in on Julian Edelman pic.twitter.com/Q49BJxq1zP — SociallyDistantBoozeHound (@RandomHopJunkie) April 21, 2020

You don’t want to read too much into this, but something may be amiss between Edelman and Brady. Internet snoops quickly found out Edelman had unfollowed Brady on Instagram.

Um…. It looks like Julian Edelman unfollowed Tom Brady on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/GkXjFu5gpw — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) April 21, 2020

This might be nothing but a misunderstanding, but the timing of it wreaks of a player who feels jilted.

Should the Bucs Cut Out the Patriots Run?

Some on social media joked that if the Bucs bring in Edelman, Tampa may have to change its name to something that incorporates the Patriots. It’s hard to single out the Bucs for going overboard with former Patriots. There are others in the league following the same formula.

It’s been said countless times, the NFL is a copycat league. Former Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores signed Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts away from his old team during the offseason. Former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge took Nate Ebner with him to the Big Apple as the former became the new head coach for the New York Giants.

Also, former Patriots defensive wiz Matt Patricia traded for Duron Harmon, signed both Danny Shelton and Jamie Collins Sr. this offseason. When you think about it, Brady and Gronk is simply a higher profile version of the same concept.

This is what happens when an organization has as much success as the Patriots have over the past 20 years.

This is the fallout of success and should be taken as a compliment by Patriots Nation, even though it may sting a bit right now.

