49ers NFL Draft Picks: When Does San Francisco Select in 1st Round?

When San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch held his pre-draft conference call Tuesday, he seemed in high spirits despite having somewhat limited draft capital to work with. Acknowledging his team would have “to make every pick we make count,” Lynch also discussed the ways he and his team might utilize their two first round selections.

“I’m comfortable saying that there are scenarios where we are going to be open at both of those picks to moving back,” Lynch said. “We have two firsts, and then we don’t have a pick until the fifth, where we have two picks, and then a sixth and two sevenths. So, with those picks, there’s a big gap in there. So maybe you don’t want 10 (picks), but a couple more might be nice just to close that gap.”

Whether the Niners trade back to acquire a few more picks remains to be seen, but here’s where they’re sitting pick-wise in the first round entering the draft.

The 49ers’ First Selection: No. 13 Overall, Courtesy of DeForest Buckner Trade

When the Niners sent defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Colts, they snagged the Colts’ only first-round pick in this year’s draft. Buckner had 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his first four seasons with the 49ers, and Lynch admitted it was hard to part with him.

“Probably the toughest thing I’ve done since I’ve been a general manager here and that’s the trade with DeForest Buckner,” Lynch said. “It’s a difficult part of this business. One that I don’t think you can really prepare yourself for when you move on from a player who embodies everything that you want to be about. We spend a lot of time talking about what’s a 49er to us, and DeForest Buckner embodied that in every way both on and off the field.”

The temptation of getting the 13th overall pick was too much, however.

“We talked about what we wanted to do our best to keep this team together. It became apparent in the discussions with (Buckner) that that wasn’t going to be a possibility along with keeping our team together as we wanted to do so. The Colts entered the picture with a pick, not only a first-round pick but in the upper half, and we weighed that with the opportunity to sign other guys. It was one of those business decisions that’s so tough.”

49ers Second Pick in First Round: No. 31 Overall San Francisco also has the 31st overall pick in the draft. It’s quite possible that if Lynch and company find a franchise player with the 13th pick, they could trade their 31st selection for a few picks in later rounds. “There also are scenarios where we’re going to be real convicted with a player at 13, and we have that in our mind,” Lynch said. “Who are those players? I think the way you have to look at it is we lost a special player in Buck, a foundational-type player. So, if you can find a foundational player at 13, that’s something you have to weigh. Can you find two more foundational players later on? I don’t think you pass up on a guy that you think is a difference-maker at those spots.”

