Kevin Owens’ Huge Leap Steals Show at WrestleMania [WATCH]

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 was unlike any other WWE pay-per-view event in history, largely because it had to be spread across Saturday and Sunday evenings and filmed beforehand on a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That made for an interesting spectacle of hit and miss action.

But WWE superstar Kevin Owens didn’t let those factors keep him from putting on a spectacular performance against Seith Rollins in a match that was shown during Night One of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday.

Owens actually ended up defeating Rollins twice in one night, first via disqualification when Rollins hit Owens with a foreign object (the ringside bell), and second after he climbed to the top of the WrestleMania 36 signage in the arena so he could jump down onto his felled opponent below who was lying atop a table.

“How’s this for a WrestleMania moment?” Owens screamed before making the big leap that stole the show. You can watch Owens pull off his huge move below.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania 36 Complete Match Recap

Owens and Rollins combined for the match of the night during Saturday’s portion of WrestleMania 36.

Owens got off to the fast start, but Rollins turned things around to have his way later. In fact, about halfway through the match, Rollins taunted Owens by proclaiming himself to be a god, which sort of goes along nicely with his whole “Monday Night Messiah” persona.

There was lots of back-and-forth action. Just as it seemed Rollins was about to take over the match, Ownes would come on and vice versa. But Rollins hit Owens with the ringside bell while the two were battling outside the ring near the time table. That gave Owens the DQ win. But when Rollins was leaving the ring, Owens hopped on the mic to challenge Rollins to stay for a no-disqualification match.

That’s when the magic was about to happen. Rollins came back to the ring and the match restarted (or maybe a new match started). Whatever the case, the two began wrestling again and Rollins got the upper hand by hitting Owens with every foreign object he could find.

But Owens learned that move fast enough and turned the tide by using the same ringside bell he was hit with before to hit Rollins numerous times. That put Rollins down on top of the table and left Owens with the chance to climb the signage next to him.

“How’s this for a Wrestlemania moment?” Owens shouted from atop the signage.

Then Owens jumped down to Rollins and crashed down through his opponent to nab the stunning victory.

READ NEXT : Former Astros Slugger Vulnerably Admits to ‘Cheating’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson