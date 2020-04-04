WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results: Live Updates, Matches and Card

The coronavirus outbreak shelved most of the world’s sports and entertainment action, but WWE’s WrestleMania remained set for Saturday and Sunday evening. Billed as “The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night,” WrestleMania 36 was split into two nights of action and taped on a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Despite those massive changes to what is always the biggest event in the professional wrestling industry, WrestleMania 36 still featured a slew of high-class matchups between some of the company’s top superstars.

Heavy has you covered with all the results from WrestleMania 36.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 Results

Saturday, April 4

Women’s Tag Team Championship – Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors:

After a spirited effort by Cross put the team in a good position, Bliss landed her twisted bliss finisher off the top rope to pin Kairi Sane. That made Bliss and Cross the new women’s tag team champions and gave them the revenge they were seeking over The Kabuki Warriors on the WWE’s grandest stage.

Elias defeated King Corbin (by pinfall):

Corbin didn’t expect Elias to be able to make it to the ring after his big fall on Smackdown, but Elias got the jump on his opponent and attacked him before the bell rang by hitting him with his guitar.

That gave Elias the hot start, but Corbin quickly turned things around. Elias remained resilient while Corbin did things like argue with the referee and take way too long between his attacks. Corbin seemed to have the upper hand but was suddenly pinned by Elias as he was arguing with the referee. Elias grabbed hold of Elias’ pants during the roll-up, so it wasn’t clean but it certainly counted.

Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler (by pinfall):

Lynch showed up to WrestleMania 36 driving a custom-made black 18-wheeler with her name and face on it. And when the match began, Lynch and Baszler went right at each other. Baszler has been one of the most dominant forces in recent weeks, but Lynch didn’t have any trouble keeping up with her to start the match. In fact, it was surprisingly even early on in the match.

Lynch went to the top rope after being frustrated about not being able to pin her opponent for the count. That opened the door for the challenger. She landed some hard kicks and strikes but Lynch was able to kick out of pins and counter where necessary.

But Baszler bashed Lynch into the table as she had done during previous run-ins over the weeks after she corralled Lynch to the outside of the ring. Back in the middle of the ring, Baszler locked in her finishing move, the Kirifuda Clutch, but Lynch rolled through to amazingly pin her opponent for the massive win.

Intercontinental Championship – Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan (by pinfall):

Bryan came to the ring with Drew Gulak, who lost to Cesaro in a singles match during the WrestleMania 36 preshow. Zayn, of course, came to the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Once the match started, Zayn did classic Zayn things, at least classic heel Zayn things, like avoiding action and running around the ring.

Gulak eventually had to attack Cesaro and Nakamura to keep those two from blocking Bryan from chasing Zayn. With those two put out of commission, Bryan pretended as if he was going to let Zayn leave the ring for the count-out disqualification loss, but Bryan suddenly chased him down and dragged him back into the ring.

Once there, Bryan seemed to have his way with the champ. Even after Zayn made a brief comeback, Bryan quickly turned the tide to get back on top of the action.

But when Cesaro and Nakamura distracted Bryan, Zayn was able to land a hard kick to Bryan’s face after Bryan had jumped from the top rope and then took the win by pinfall.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 Matches

WWE Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre:

Universal Championship – Goldberg (c) vs. TBD:

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing):

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match):

NXT Women’s Championship – Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair:

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match):

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match):

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins:

Raw Tag Team Championship – The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza:

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (Ladder Match):

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley:

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler:

