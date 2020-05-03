Antonio Brown Posts Teaser Wearing Ravens Jersey [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens may or may not want Antonio Brown, but the wideout is determined to show the team what he would look like in their colors either way.

Late Saturday, Brown posted a picture of himself wearing a Ravens jersey. This move is something which is only likely to fan the flames more as it relates to potential rumors of Brown and Baltimore eventually hooking up for a free agency deal.

Here’s a look at the picture:

Antonio Brown posted a picture of himself in #Ravens uniform @AB84 pic.twitter.com/EgSdWdF7uS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 2, 2020

A month or so ago, Brown and Lamar Jackson as well as Marquise Brown hooked up to do a workout making rumors run wild, but since, the Ravens have drafted players like Devin Duvernay and James Proche to come into the mix. Suddenly, they have a deep receiver group and a player like Brown might not fit in.

That won’t stop him from trying to show how he would, though.

Experts Not Sure Ravens Should Sign Antonio Brown

The experts aren’t sure it would be a good idea for the Ravens to sign Brown whatsoever. In the aftermath of the pictures and video of the workout hitting the internet, it seems everyone had a take on what the workout could mean to the Ravens.

Should the team take a gamble on Brown and sign the wideout given their need at the position? Not everyone is sure of that. ESPN’s Sarah Spain was asked her thoughts on the situation on Around The Horn, and as she said, there should be no reason for the team to take the risk.

"The talent is tantalizing but the risk is way too big." — @SarahSpain warns the Ravens against taking a chance on Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/MNkqLB6QH3 — Around The Home (@AroundtheHorn) April 2, 2020

“There’s so many obstacles still in the way,” Spain said. “Whether it’s pending investigations, whether it’s trust in whether Antonio Brown is in a place to be playing football and be part of a team right now. And as close as that team got last year and as well run as they were, and as much as John Harbaugh had everything schemed out correctly. The talent is tantalizing but the risk is way too big. You could name any team in the NFL and tell me all about their wide receiver needs and I’d tell you in the end I still think a bad idea.”

The Ravens might have a need for a veteran receiver and do have Marquise Brown on the roster, but overall, there is a lot of questions as it relates to Brown’s standing in the league and in the locker room. That’s obvious given takes like this.

Lamar Jackson Worked Out With Antonio Brown

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was video taped working out with Brown, and firing the controversial wideout and former Pittsburgh Steelers star some passes on the field. Here’s a look at some of their connections with the ball:

Obviously, Jackson and Brown working out together will make some waves in the NFL community, but there is some simple context. Marquise Brown, Antonio’s cousin, plays wideout for the Ravens. It’s probable that the family as well as the team connection led to this meeting taking place in the end between the parties.

Still, that won’t stop folks from wondering or dreaming of the potential of Brown teaming up with Jackson and the Ravens. It’s possible the only thing the team is missing is another elite pass catcher, and these guys getting together as well as the connections will only fuel the rumors that there is a potential fit with Brown from a football standpoint.

Antonio Brown Stats

Brown was an elite player for the Steelers for 8 seasons, racking up 7 Pro Bowls as well as 4 first team All-Pro nods for his work. The numbers were just as good, with Brown putting up 11,263 career yards and 80 touchdowns. Those stats put him with the elite of the elite at the position.

Brown, however, has generated a reputation as a troublesome locker room presence. His exit from the Steelers was well documented, as was his eventual release from the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as his signing and subsequent release from the New England Patriots. This offseason, Brown has found himself in the news again, with the police getting called to his Florida residence in January.

When he’s on, there is no doubting the former Central Michigan stud as being one of the best in the business. The only question at this point, however, is how much the 31 year old has the ability to be on.

It hasn’t stopped Brown from trying to woo the Ravens into signing him.

