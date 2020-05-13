Bears Projected to Have Stellar Record in 2020, Land Atop NFC

In what may be one of the most bold predictions about the 2020 NFL season we’ve heard yet, Fox Sports 1’s Nick Wright has the Chicago Bears going 12-4 and clinching the top seed in the NFC. Many expected Chicago to be one of the top teams in the division last year, but a disappointing 8-8 finish and regression on both sides of the ball happened instead.

Many have pegged the Bears to win no more than 8.5 games this upcoming season, but Wright thinks they’ll not only win more — he thinks they’ll boast the NFC’s best record. On his show First Things First, Wright laid out his reasoning for choosing the Bears to surprise a lot of people.

Nick Wright on the Bears: ‘Everyone Thinks Chicago is Gonna Stink’

Wright knows he’s one of the few who think the Bears cold have an excellent season in 2020. “Everyone thinks Chicago is gonna stink,” Wright began. “But the Bears won 12 games two years ago. They were 8-8 last year despite Mitch Trubisky being their quarterback, despite having awful turnover luck. Only four teams had fewer interceptions than the Bears, and they get Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan back,” he noted.

Chicago’s defense definitely missed both Hicks and Trevathan last year. Both are vocal defensive leaders, and both suffered gruesome injuries. The Bears’ depth was tested in ways it wasn’t in 2018, and the entire team suffered a bit for it.

Wright also said he thinks the addition of Nick Foles could make the difference for the Bears this year. “I think the Bears with just league-average quarterback play in Nick Foles are going to be really really good,” Wright said. He had the Packers finishing just behind the Bears in the NFC North, tied with a 12-4 record. Apparently Wright thinks the Bears will take the Packers down either in Week 12 in Lambeau, or in the Week 17 finale, when they’re slated to face off at Soldier Field.

Wright Also Predicts 49ers & Seahawks to Dominate, Brady’s Bucs to Disappoint

Wright thinks the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won’t help the Buccaneers all that much — he has Tampa Bay going 8-8 this season. He also has the Minnesota Vikings going 8-8 next year, missing the playoffs.

While he sees the Bears being the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, Wright also thinks both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will be back in the playoff hunt, with Seattle going 12-4 and the Niners going 11-5. Wright has the Saints winning the South with an 11-5 mark, and the Dallas Cowboys winning the East after going 11-5. He sees the Philadelphia Eagles taking the final Wild Card spot after going 9-7.

Wright debated the issue with former NFL head coach Eric Mangini, who definitely didn’t agree with him about the Bears pick in particular. Whether Nick Foles helps the Bears’ QB room or not, “It’s not going to match what Aaron Rodgers does,” Mangini said about the NFC North.

Only time will tell.

