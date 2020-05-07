Bears Official Schedule 2020: Tom Brady in Prime Time Headlines Best Games

The Chicago Bears‘ 2020 preseason and regular season schedules have officially been announced. A slate of games against teams from the AFC South will be a part of the team’s 2020 lineup, as will a prime time contest against the newly revamped Tom Brady and Gronk-infused Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The usual suspects in the NFC North will also be present — largely later in the season — while the Bears’ preseason schedule has also been released, and it includes a very familiar face.

Bears 2020 Preseason Schedule: Team Will Visit Vic Fangio

Per Broncos beat writer Mike Klis, the Bears will have a few joint practices with the Denver Broncos along with a preseason game in the Mile High City. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio left the Bears in 2019 after serving as their defensive coordinator from 2015-2018.

The Bears will face the Browns in the first game of the preseason at Soldier Field before heading to Denver. Chicago will then return home to take on the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers in the third preseason game. They finish the preseason against the Titans, who they will also see again during the regular season.

Game 1: Browns at Bears

Game 2: Bears at Broncos

Game 3: 49ers at Bears

Game 4: Bears at Titans

Bears 2020 Regular Season Schedule: Bears Have Season Finale vs Green Bay

Chicago will kick the season off hosting the divisional rival Detroit Lions. The Bears won’t see another divisional opponent until Week 10, when they head to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

The Bears will play 11 noon games, four prime time games, and one 3:25 contest.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ 2020 regular season schedule in its entirety:

Week 1: Sept. 13: Bears at Lions (NOON)

Week 2: Sept. 20: New York Giants at Bears (NOON)

Week 3: Sept. 27: At Atlanta Falcons (NOON)

Week 4: Oct. 4: Colts at Bears (NOON)

Week 5: Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Bears (Thursday Night Football) (7:20 PM)

Week 6: Oct. 18: At Carolina Panthers (NOON)

Week 7: Oct. 26: L.A. Rams at Bears (Monday Night Football) (7:15 PM)

Week 8: Nov. 1: Saints at Bears (3:25 PM)

Week 9: Nov. 8: Bears at Tennessee Titans (NOON)

Week 10: Nov. 16: Bears at Vikings (Monday Night Football) (7:15 PM)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Nov. 29: At Green Bay (Sunday Night Football) (7:20 PM)

Week 13: Dec. 6: Detroit at Bears (NOON)

Week 14: Dec. 13: Texans at Bears (NOON)

Week 15: Dec. 20: Bears at Vikings (NOON)

Week 16: Dec. 27: Bears at Jaguars (NOON)

Week 17: Jan. 3: Green Bay at Bears (NOON)

Based on their schedule, the four prime time contests (Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings and Rams) should all be great games and huge challenges for the Bears. Chicago has never beaten Tom Brady, and they went 0-2 against NFC Champ Green Bay last year, so the Bears won’t have an easy job of it this season.

Chicago could get off to a strong start if they play well, however. The first six teams the Bears face this season had losing records last year, so they will have an opportunity early, which will be key with five of their last six games coming against divisional opponents.

Perhaps the most interesting game on the schedule is the Week 16 contest against the Jaguars. Both Nick Foles and Allen Robinson can call it a bit of a revenge game, as the Bears have plucked them both from Jacksonville’s ranks. The Jags will be the home team, and should he be the team’s starter, Foles could have the opportunity to show Gardner Minshew he has some magic of his own. But that’s a long time off, particularly considering the unknowns heading into the season due to the COVID-19 crisis.

