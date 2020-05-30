Browns TE David Njoku Spills on Workout Session With Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to assemble for official practices just yet, but Baker Mayfield figured he’d get a head start on the season by inviting some of his teammates to Texas for private workouts.

Among those attending were Browns new tight end Austin Hooper, wide receivers Damion Ratley and Rashard Higgins, as well as former first-round pick David Njoku.

Njoku was excited to put in some work with his QB this summer and was impressed with the level of skill displayed by his teammates.

“It was great reconnecting with everybody and seeing everybody’s faces,” Njoku said in an interview of Nathan Zegura of Cleveland Browns Daily. “When it came to the work, it was pretty impressive to say the least. Everyone was spot on. Everyone was doing great work. It got me really excited.”

Mayfield had a similar description of the workouts when he met with the media this week.

“We had nine guys here. It felt really good to get around them, to start speaking the terminology and for some of these guys to just to be around each other. I think that was a big thing for Hooper to be down here and be around some of the guys,” Mayfield said. “A lot of them were here last year, but it was good for everybody to be around, speaking the same terminology and just kind of hanging out during all this. You are kind of stuck at home, but we had a chance to get outside and throw a little bit.”

Luckily, the Browns have announced that they set to open up their facilities on June 1, so more workouts are on the horizon.

Browns TE David Njoku Feeling Better Than Ever

Njoku is seeking a bounce-back year after suffering a fractured wrist in Week 2 last season. He battled back into the lineup in Week 14, but dropped a ball that turned into an interception, leading him to be a healthy scratch the next two weeks. He suited up for the Browns final game of the season, but played just four snaps. In all, he had just five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown last season.

What made it extra disappointing for Njoku was that he was coming off a promising second season. He essentially doubled his production in the passing game from his rookie year, collecting 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns.

“That’s what I’m most excited about, just the opportunity,” Njoku said. “Obviously, this past year wasn’t we all planned or had in mind, but it’s a great learning experience. I’m very excited to come back with my teammates and give it all we got.”

Njoku — the 29th overall pick in the 2017 draft — is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds with 4.6 40-yard dash speed. And he said he’s only become more athletic during his time in the league.

“I’ve gained 8 to 10 pounds since I got drafted and it’s lean muscle, so I’m moving the same speed, if not faster,” Njoku said.

Browns Picked up Fifth-Year Option for David Njoku This Offseason

The Browns bolstered the tight end spot through free agency and the draft. First, the team inked Hooper to a big-money deal in free agency. Hooper set career highs last season with 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

Then the team added Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the draft. Bryant played his college ball at Florida Atlantic and is 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds. He got progressively better each season with the Owls, culminating with a season season where he collected 65 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant was named first team All-Conference USA and received the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season.

It brought up some questions about Njoku’s future in Cleveland, especially considering that he was not drafted by the current regime in place. However, the Browns exercised their fifth-year option on Njoku this offseason, meaning he has at least two more season in Cleveland. Njoku will earn a base salary of $1,763,910 this coming year, and is scheduled to earn about $6 million on the fifth year of his deal.

