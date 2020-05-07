Chiefs Schedule Leak: KC Reportedly Will Host Prime Time Week 1 Matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly open their title defense campaign hosting a team they beat in the run-up to their championship postseason. According to 670 The Score’s Danny Parkins, the Houston Texans will pay the reigning Super Bowl champions a visit at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK: The Chiefs will open the season at home on Thursday Night Football against the Texans. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 7, 2020

Now, keep in mind this is just a rumor. The official league schedule, detailing prime time games and week-by-week opponents, will be revealed in a 3-hour special Thursday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST on NFL Network. While that’s a considerable amount of time to profile next season’s exciting rivalries, the NFL promises a host of entertainment to help fans get excited for their favorite team’s matchups.

Could the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect the Rumored Rematch?

The COVID-19 outbreak has halted spring sports as we know it, and the NFL is preparing a contingency plan in case the pandemic also affects the regular season. Per Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the opening few weeks of the schedule will feature out-of-conference games.

That being said, Houston could face all four opponents in the NFC North first before making their way through the rest of the matchups. The logic behind that, per Touchdown Wire’s Barry Werner, is so “If they need to shave the season off at the start, those games are the least important in a competitive sense.”

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

This story is developing.