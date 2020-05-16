Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested

Current Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in Douglas County, Colorado, shortly after midnight on May 16. He has been charged with assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, per the Douglas County Sheriff Department.

According to the police department, Latimer was held on a $25,000 bail. He posted bond and was released earlier this morning.

At around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday morning, police responded to the Zenith Meridian Apartments in Douglas County after receiving a call of shots fired in one of the apartments.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department stated:

While in route, deputies learned that the reporting party had heard arguing and what they believed to be gunshots inside of an apartment. On scene, deputies were able to gain entry into the apartment, where they contacted three individuals, who were all detained. One party had minor injuries, not related to a gunshot. No other injuries were reported. One adult male, identified as Cody Latimer DOB 101092, was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility.

Latimer Recently Signed With the Washington Redskins & He Has Played With the New York Giants & Denver Broncos

Latimer started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, playing with the team from 2014 to 2017. He played from 2018 to 2019 with the New York Giants and he recently signed with the Washington Redskins.

On March 30, Latimer shared a picture on Instagram of him signing a contract with the Redskins. In his caption, he wrote, “It’s official!!! @redskins ready to get to work!!!”



In a statement to ESPN’s John Keim, the Redskins said: “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Latimer Recently Posted a Video on Social Media of a Gender Reveal for His Child

Latimer is currently expecting a baby girl, and he shared the gender reveal on Instagram. In the caption of the video, Latimer wrote, “Omg another lady coming to steal my heart!!! Jailee Latimer… Daddy, mommy, and JJ can’t wait to meet you!!!” Here is the video:

