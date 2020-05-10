Greg Hardy Hears Commentator Daniel Cormier at UFC 249, Changes Strategy

On Saturday, May 9, the UFC made its return for UFC 249 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus. It was the first fight card since March 14, and the UFC stacked it with high profile fights, including two championship bouts.

In the opening fight of the PPV portion of the fight card, heavyweights Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro met at the center of the Octagon. During the fight, de Castro landed many vicious leg kicks on Hardy.

At one point during the fight, Hardy started to check the leg kicks, and he credited a certain UFC commentator for that. The fight between Hardy and de Castro went to the judge’s score, and Hardy got the nod with a unanimous 30-27 victory.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Hardy gave a shout out to former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier for saying that he needed to check the leg kicks thrown by de Castro.

Fighters Could ear Daniel Cormier During UFC 249 Because There Was No Audience

Due to the coronavirus, there was no audience for UFC 249. Because of that, the arena was much quieter than normal, and fighters could hear Cormier commentating the fight. Here is a video of Hardy giving Cormier the shout out:

Multiple other fighters said that they could hear Cormier, including former strawweight champion Carla Esparza who fought Michelle Waterson earlier on the card.

With Hardy’s win, he improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 6-2 and one no contest.

