Jim Harbaugh Speaks on Colin Kaepernick, Applauds Ex-49er’s ‘Courage’

Jim Harbaugh wasn’t always supportive of ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to protest, but the former 49ers coach opened up on his perspective some time after Kaepernick’s famous protest.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach went on The Athletic’s “The TK Show” to talk about a myriad of topics which included his perspective on Kaepernick’s protest and ensuing absence from the NFL.

Harbaugh said that he’s supportive of Kaepernick and hopes that he can find a spot in the NFL after being an unsigned free agent for the past three seasons.

“I love Colin, did then, do now, always will,” Harbaugh said. “I hope he gets a shot. I hope that he has a chance to play again and that he does play. Just my personal view on it. Don’t know all the ramifications, but I keep in touch with both Alex [Smith] and Colin. I’d love to see Colin get another shot at playing, I love watching him play football.”

Kaepernick started 58 games for the 49ers, posting a 28-30 record and throwing for 12271 passing yards and 72 touchdowns in six total seasons in San Francisco.

Harbaugh’s Older Comments

Back in 2016, at the time of Kaepernick’s original protest, Harbaugh voiced his opinion on his former QB’s protests, showing disagreement with the former Nevada star’s manner of protesting.

“I acknowledge his right to do that. I don’t respect the motivation or the action.”

Harbaugh touched on his comment shortly after through Twitter.

I apologize for misspeaking my true sentiments. To clarify, I support Colin's motivation. It's his method of action that I take exception to — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 29, 2016

Harbaugh’s has added to his viewpoints over time, talking to Sports Illustrated in 2017 about how he views Kaepernick as a player and where he stood on the QB’s comments.

“I thank Colin for all he has contributed to the game of football as an outstanding player and trusted teammate,” Harbaugh said. “I also applaud Colin for the courage he has demonstrated in exercising his guaranteed right of free speech. His willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”

Alex Smith’s Recent Comments

Harbaugh’s words come shortly after former 49ers QB Alex Smith opened up about Kaepernick‘s absence from the NFL on ESPN’s ‘The Dan Le Batard Show,” calling it ‘absurd’ that no one has signed the QB.

It was hard to kind of see that trajectory because he was playing so good, and doing things nobody had done. I think he still holds the single-game rushing record for a quarterback. It was crazy. So with that said, it was so absurd — I think equally — that it was only a few years later when you’re like, ‘This guy doesn’t have a job.’ That was hard to imagine. It still is, a guy with his ability and his trajectory that all of a sudden wasn’t playing.

Kaepernick took Smith’s starting position when Smith suffered a concussion in Week 10 of the 2012 season, going 7-3 as the starter the rest of the season as the 49ers made a run to Super Bowl XLVII, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

The pair of San Francisco quarterbacks battled for the starting position the following offseason, with Kaepernick winning the job and starting every game for the 49ers over the next two seasons.

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.