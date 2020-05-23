Conor McGregor Belittles Massive Rival for ‘Fancy Record’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor went on a bizarre rant on Saturday that started with him innocently releasing his MMA GOAT(Greatest of All-Time) list but ended with the Irishman taking needless swipes at the legacies of Jon Jones and several other fighters. But after revealing his all-time greatest MMA fighters list to the masses, McGregor had more explaining to do about how he could rank himself No. 2 on the list while leaving off entirely current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s response to why Khabib didn’t appear on his list was, “Fancy record but a way to go before any GOAT entry. Only HL is win over me with hangover and broken foot. Other than that, made Iaquintas career with bad performance before Cerrone ended it again. 3rds to get Poirier out. 0 array of finishes. Bottled many bouts. Zero else of note.”

McGregor MMA GOAT list included Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

Nurmagomedov Submitted McGregor at UFC 229

McGregor’s MMA GOAT list only had four names on it, but Nurmagomedov being left off it didn’t sit well with some fans primarily because of where McGregor had ranked himself on the list.

Nurmagomedov is undefeated across 28 professional MMA contests. The 31-year-old Russian scored a dominant win over McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 and has barely lost a round during his entire 12-fight UFC career.

Regardless, McGregor won’t give his massive UFC rival the credit some believe Nurmagomedov deserves.

In fact, since losing via fourth-round submission to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, McGregor has mostly blamed his lack of training for the setback and also suggested that he entered his contest against Nurmagomedov with a broken foot.

McGregor might have won just a single round in his bout against Nurmagomedov, but the Irishman still doesn’t seem to be that impressed with the UFC lightweight champion’s skill set.

McGregor’s Methodology Largely Based on Stylistic Preferences

As with any rankings system, McGregor’s MMA GOAT list and his associated commentary about who, how and why he ranked himself alongside Silva, St-Pierre and Jones, is largely based on the subject criteria McGregor chose to employ.

For example, when explaining why McGregor ranked Jones No. 4 on his list, McGregor underscored how important it was for fighters to win in a variety of ways and that definitive stoppage wins were highly valued by the fighter over other methods of victory.

Yes Jon, there are many variants to it of course. But definitely!

If the jaws don’t snap and drop simultaneously, then it’s more the grass we’re talking about than the goat. That’s on that.

All to be respected of course.

See you soon Jon, keep up the great work. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Still, one wonders whether McGregor would have used the same criteria if the fighter himself was less of a knockout artist and more a submission specialist or combat wrestler.

