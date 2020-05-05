Conor McGregor’s Surprising Fight Island Superfight Revealed

Conor McGregor’s surprising superfight “possibility” on Fight Island was revealed this week during an appearance by UFC president Dana White on the “Menance and The Man” podcast.

During that show, White essentially admitted that the “something else interesting” the company might have in store for welterweight star Jorge Masvidal next might indeed be a superfight against McGregor for Masvidal’s BMF belt.

White said on the podcast that, “there’s another interesting fight out there for [Masvidal] right now” and after being asked specifically about it being the 170-pound menace defending his BMF title against McGregor on Fight Island, White said, “very good point. That’s a possibility too.”

‘Something Else’ Could Be McGregor vs. Masvidal

Last week, White revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the company was looking at “something else” for Masvidal instead of the BMF champ’s assumed title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman coming next.

During his recent podcast appearance on “Menance and The Man” White seemed to reiterate that point.

“The Usman fight is the fight that makes sense,” White said. “It’s the fight that needs to happen if Masvidal wants a title shot.”

Still, McGregor vs. Masvidal would be a massive fight. In fact, the riveting matchup could potentially break box-office records or at least come as close as any other fight at usurping McGregor’s UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov as the best-selling UFC pay-per-view event ever.

On the podcast, White admitted the UFC had several massive fights on tap that could do huge numbers.

“I think Conor-Khabib is a massive fight,” White said. “Conor against anybody is a massive fight. Tony [Ferguson] and Khabib, if that thing can happen it’s a massive fight.”

Regardless, it would make some sense for Masvidal to seek out the McGregor fight over the title shot against Usman. He’d likely make more money facing McGregor than he would in facing Usman, and a win over the UFC’s biggest superstar could also skyrocket Masvidal’s already massively successful career into something even greater than he ever imagined possible.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Daniel Cormier Explodes on UFC Rival ‘Sign the Contract!



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson