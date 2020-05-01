UFC’s Massive Plan Includes Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley

Don’t tell the UFC that it can’t make big fights happen during the coronavirus pandemic, because UFC president Dana White confirmed a massive slate of action was on tap for May, including huge potential fights for welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

White revealed the upcoming slate of action in a video chat with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that was posted to YouTube on Friday.

White Confirmed Full Cards for May 13 and May 16

White revealed the full cards for the upcoming May 13 and May 16 action, and its a bevy of important divisional matchups. On top of that, these two stacked fight cards combine quite nicely with UFC 249 on May 9 to form three massively important UFC events happening in just one week.

In the main event on May 13, light heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will lock horns. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux makes his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell. The rest of the card is as follows:

Alex Hernandez vs Drew Dober

Ricky Simon vs Ray Borg

Karl Roberson v Marvin Vettori

Andrei Arlovski vs Philipe Lins

Michael Johnson vs Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs Sarah Moras

Hunter Azure vs Brian Kelleher

Three days later, a heavyweight showdown between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem will take place in the main event of the May 13 card. The co-main event is a strawweight matchup between Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza. Here’s the rest of that card:

Dan Ige vs Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs Marlon Vera

Anthony Hernandez vs Kevin Holland

Mike Davis vs Giga Chikadze

Cortney Casey vs Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimento vs Don’Tale Mayes

Woodley and Masvidal Part of UFC’s May Plans, Too

Additionally, White revealed some pretty big news regarding welterweight stars Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley.

First, White told Okamoto that the company was currently looking at “something else” for Masvidal instead of the BMF champ’s assumed title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Next, White revealed that Tyron Woodley would be headlining the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for May 23. Woodley, of course, is also a welterweight and the 170-pound division’s former champion.

Might Masvidal vs. Woodley be coming down the pipe on May 23?

If so, it’s certainly going to be quite the month of May to remember for UFC fight fans.

Heck, even if that’s not the case, the UFC’s massive plan for May is at least going to help the world take its mind off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodley vs. Burns?

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani revealed shortly after this story was published that Woodley’s May 23 opponent would likely be Gilbert Burns.

Woodley does seem interested in facing former interim champ Colby Covington, but it appears there’s some sort of snag that’s keeping that fight from happening.

Regardless, it looks like it’s going to be a fun month for UFC fans.

