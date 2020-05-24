Cowboys Reach Decision on Shopping WR Michael Gallup for Trade: Report

“If the Jets trade Jamal Adams to the Cowboys, what would be a realistic and fair return? Dallas’ No. 1 pick in 2021 and WR Michael Gallup, an emerging 3rd yr player (66 catches, 1,107 yards, 6 TDs in 2019), who would be WR1 for Sam Darnold opposite rookie Denzel Mims,” Myers tweeted Friday.

Robinson added it’s “definitely possible” Myers was passing along guesswork rather than sourced information. Regardless, he doubled down in confirming that Gallup is not, and likely never was, on the trade block.

“More of a tweet for the folks I see inserting Gallup into a deal now, as if that’s an offer on the table,” Robinson tweeted. “Which I don’t think was the intent of what Gary was saying at all.”

Fresh off a breakout 2019 campaign in which he eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns, Gallup is entrenched as a starter opposite $100 million man Amari Cooper. Together, with the addition of first-round rookie WR CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys own the league’s best collection of pass-catching talent.

And they aren’t about to upset that apple cart.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Latest on Adams to Dallas

Adams came thisclose to joining his homestate team, as the Cowboys and Jets nearly agreed to a swap before last season’s trade deadline. The pact ultimately fell through after Dallas failed to meet Gang Green’s asking price for the All-Pro defender.

Fighting for a new contract, Adams remains in a holding pattern with the Jets, who reportedly have no plans to ship him elsewhere yet no intention of backing up the Brink’s truck, either.

Per Robinson, the Cowboys haven’t reignited Adams talks despite speculation suggesting otherwise. They face a financial roadblock given quarterback Dak Prescott’s impending extension which could make him the league’s highest-paid player on an annual basis.

To absorb Adams, the club would need to create the necessary salary cap space. To create the salary cap space, Dallas would need Prescot to touch pen to paper on a multi-year pact. Obviously, considering the steady stream of updates in that department, that’s nowhere close to materializing.

5. #Cowboys haven't called #Jets about Adams yet. And they face two possible financial hurdles if they deal for him: Either ask him to play on his rookie deal another year (like Jalen Ramsey did with the #Rams to get that deal done), or get Dak Prescott signed to a long term deal — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 23, 2020

Barring a change in course, the Cowboys will start Xavier Woods and free-agent signee Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at safety, with Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson cemented as the primary reserves.

READ NEXT: Dak Prescott Submits ‘Non-Starter’ in Contract Discussions With Cowboys: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL