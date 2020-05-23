Dak Prescott Submits ‘Non-Starter’ in Contract Discussions with Cowboys: Report

Rumors of Dak Prescott demanding $45 million in the final year of the Dallas Cowboys‘ proposed five-year contract have proven to be just that. But the team will need to do something to sign the quarterback on their terms, at their preferred length.

It’s not happening otherwise.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Friday that a five-year commitment is considered a “non-starter” to Prescott, who remains steadfast in his desire to ink a four-year extension, allowing the 26-year-old to re-test the market — and score another massive payday — when he turns 30.

What’s more, according to Werder, the Cowboys never made a “new” offer as the sides haven’t met at the bargaining table in “more than a month.” Werder goes on to add, however, that the parties are “in striking range” of tentatively agreeing to a deal that’d pay Prescott “nearly” $35 million annually — ahead of the deadline to sign his $31.4 million franchise tag.

“Still, they’re close enough on APY – nearly $35M – that source feels they’re in striking range and there’s a deal to be made before July 15,” he tweeted.



Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Guaranteed Money Exposed in Current Offer to Dak: Report

Not only have the Cowboys and Prescott “never discussed” a five-year, $175 million contract that Prescott rejected, as NFL analyst Chris Simms recently alleged, the latest proposal to the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reportedly checks in under $35 million annually.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas is willing to make Prescott the NFL’s second-highest-paid QB behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson. But — and this Simms didn’t specify — the guaranteed money built into the offer is “on par” with Los Angeles’ Jared Goff record-setting $110 million.

Although Prescott reportedly prefers to leapfrog Wilson as the league’s richest-ever signal-caller, the $34 million-plus overture is an increase in Dallas’ previous offer, worth $33.5 million with at least $105 million guaranteed. It’s also a significant bump from the $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag that Prescott is yet to sign.

Clearly, though, the team is unwilling to meet Dak’s soaring demands — demands that don’t include “north of” $45 million for a hypothetical fifth year of the long-term agreement, as Simms reported.

“According to the team side and Dak Prescott’s agent, the report from @CSimmsQB is definitely not true,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “The two sides have never discussed such scenarios or anything like it. Dak wants a shorter deal, the #Cowboys want a longer one. July 15 is the deadline.”

READ NEXT: NFL Insiders Squash ‘Definitely’ Untrue Rumor About Dak, Cowboys

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL