Daniel Cormier’s Wild and Scary Backup Plan for Final Fight

Daniel Cormier’s wild and scary backup plan for the 41-year-old American’s final fight later this year is to take on the most terrifying knockout artist in the history of the sport.

That means if UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic decides not to climb back in the Octagon to defend his title, Cormier is willing to face Francis Ngannou.

Cormier dropped that stunning bombshell during the UFC 249 post-fight show, adding that the UFC could potentially strip Miocic of his title and have Cormier face Ngannou for the vacant heavyweight championship.

“If Stipe [Miocic] won’t fight, then Francis Ngannou has earned a title fight,” Cormier said. “If somebody’s fighting Francis Ngannou for the title, it’s going to be me.”

Cormier’s Reaction at UFC 249 Says Everything

Seeing Cormier’s reaction to Ngannou wrecking previously undefeated heavyweight terror Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds to score his fourth straight first-round stoppage on Saturday night at UFC 249 says it all.

It proves just how wild and scary Cormier’s backup plan is because even a former two-division champ like Cormier can’t hide how impressed he is with Ngannou’s crazy and destructive power.

Daniel Cormier's real-time reaction to Francis Ngannou's first-round KO… Suddenly, 205lbs seems a lot more appealing 🤣 #UFC249

Regardless, Cormier said he wasn’t afraid to tussle with Ngannou for UFC gold. In fact, Cormier thinks he can beat Ngannou.

“I’ll be honest with you, all respect in the world to Francis Ngannou, but I’m not afraid of anyone,” Cormier said. “I’ll fight anybody…any time.”

Cormier Wants to Retire UFC Heavyweight Champ

Meanwhile, that must be music to Ngannou’s ears, who said he’s reached the point of “fighting out” his UFC contract over not having received another shot at UFC gold.

“I would love to do my trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic,” Cormier said. “But if Stipe won’t fight, they’re going to take his belt…and they’re going to make a fight between Francis and I for the belt.”

And Cormier doesn’t have any problem with that approach.

“You’ve got to fight as the champ,” Cormier said.

Still, Cormier also said he’d love to finish his rivalry with Miocic. With the two knotted 1-1 against each other, the third fight seems vitally important to make happen.

“I would rather fight the trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic,” Cormier said. “I think that for everything we have meant to each other with me winning one and him winning one. That would be great for me.”

Cormier: ‘I Want to Fight My Last Fight’

Cormier doesn’t want to wait for much longer.

“But if he doesn’t want to fight, I want to fight my last fight,” Cormier said. “I want to fight whoever. And if it’s Francis Ngannou then I guess that’s who it’s going to be.”

Cormier offered a fair warning, though. Don’t expect him to simply stand in front of the scary knockout artist to trade punches.

“If I stand there, he would knock me out,” Cormier admitted. “I would probably wrestle him the whole time until I would submit him.”

