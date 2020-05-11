Tony Ferguson Dances in Hospital With Broken Skull [WATCH]

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson didn’t win the interim 155-pound title belt for the second time in his impressive career on Saturday night in the main event at UFC 249 as he expected.

Instead, the 36-year-old was soundly whipped by rising star Justin Gaethje in a one-sided beatdown that almost no one saw coming. Gaethje stopped Ferguson in the fifth-round, ending the fighter’s 12-fight win streak as well as any hope the fighter had to get next crack at divisional champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Per Yahoo’s Kevin Iole, Ferguson suffered a broken orbital bone during the stunning loss.

But Ferguson isn’t the type to let a massive loss keep him down for long. Heck, Ferguson isn’t the type of guy that will let a cracked skull do it either.

In fact, the fighter was all smiles in a video posted to Instagram showing Ferguson dancing around his hospital room in joy because he was about to be released.

You can watch that video below.

Additionally, Ferguson’s previous post was also one of him beaming with joy, broken orbital bone and all, next to his wife, Cristina Servin, who Ferguson has been married to since 2012.

So while Ferguson just suffered a huge loss, one that might end up keeping the stalwart UFC legend from ever getting his shot at the UFC’s top prize, he seems to be handling it well.

That’s not how things appeared immediately after the fight was over.

Ferguson was clearly quite disappointed in how things turned out after Gaethje defeated him on Saturday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Af first, the fighter even refused to shake Gaethje’s hand to congratulate him.

But Ferguson did end up embracing Gaethje soon enough, and the fighter has only continued his resilient ways in the days that followed.

