Eagles Rookie WR Makes Bold Prediction on ‘Wins’ for 2020

What’s faster than a speeding bullet? The Philadelphia Eagles. Seriously. Think of another franchise where DeSean Jackson might be the slowest starting receiver on the field. There is none.

The Eagles put a premium on speed in the offseason — “we wanted to get more explosive, we wanted to get faster,” said GM Howie Roseman — and now the team heads into the 2020 season with arguably the speediest group of receivers in the league. Jalen Reagor ran an adjusted 4.22 seconds at his pro day. Marquise Goodwin ran a 4.27 at the Combine. Jackson? Well, he ran a “sluggish” 4.35. Those three receivers are leading the team’s depth chart right now.

Reagor, who went 21st overall to the Eagles in the draft, has been clocked at 22.6 miles-per-hour by Recruiting Analytics. He referred to the Eagles’ receivers as a “track team” during a recent interview with 97.5 The Fanatic. He’s not wrong. Fifth-round pick John Hightower posted a 4.43 in the 40, while sixth-rounder Quez Watkins clocked a 4.35. It’s no wonder expectations are on the rise in Philadelphia.

“I’m just expecting a lot of speed and a lot of wins,” Reagor said.

Not Just Deep Threat, Runs Every Route in Route Tree

One of the biggest misconceptions about Reagor coming out of the draft was that he’s a one-trick pony. The Eagles were criticized for picking track stars over football players. Perish that thought — and hold Reagor’s playbook. He’s the complete package.

“I feel like I’m a great vertical threat. I can run any route in the route tree. I’m an electric player,” Reagor told reporters on draft night. “I’ll make an immediate impact when given the chance. So, I’m coming in ready to work and ready to learn. I’m a great teammate and I won’t be a cancer to the locker room. Ultimately, I just show love, and I’m going to continue to elevate my game and continue to try to grow and become a better player.”

Some NFL pundits have slammed the Reagor pick. It was a reach. The Eagles should have traded up for CeeDee Lamb. But the rookie from Waxahachie, Texas isn’t getting caught up in all that noise.

“I don’t look to match myself up against anyone, to be honest,” Reagor said. “I’m just going to be the best pro I can, continue to elevate my game.”

Keeping Close Eye on John Ross Situation

The Bengals have decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on speedy wideout John Ross. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season. This is important for two reasons: first, Ross could be on the trade market; and two, the Eagles might need to replace DeSean Jackson in 2021. He’ll turn 34 in December.

Look, it’s pretty clear the Eagles are pushing all their chips in on speed. Roseman literally said the franchise “went over the top” to fill out the roster with explosive athletes for Carson Wentz. Ross fits the bill as evidenced by his 4.22 seconds in the 40, the fastest time ever recorded.

The 24-year-old receiver has routinely been on the injured list since entering the league in 2017. He was a first-round pick (ninth overall) but has appeared in only 24 total games. He’s young enough to resurrect his career and maybe Philly takes a flier if things end poorly in Cincinnati this year. Just a thought.

