Eagles Safety Details NFL’s New ‘Virtual’ Workout Routine

The “virtual workout” has replaced spring minicamps in this strange new world created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the NFL first laid the groundwork for a new three-week offseason training program last month, no one knew how it would work. Players have been given the tools for “classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs” but it’s all on them to complete these workouts on their own. No one was quite sure what to expect.

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod recently shared how the program has been going in an interview with ESPN. According to McLeod, he has been conducting video conference calls with new defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel. Head coach Doug Pederson has also addressed the squad during a 15-minute team meeting via Zoom.

“There’s like two different workout groups,” McLeod told ESPN. “They broke it down based on the equipment that you have in your home, so if you’re a guy that has access to a full gym, you’ll probably get the normal workout as if we had OTAs right now.”

It’s been a lot of individual work, too. McLeod said he has been doing a “lot of weights and kettlebells and bands” since he doesn’t own a home gym. The team-sanctioned workouts tend to last around 45 minutes to an hour.

“It’s really on you, however long it takes you to complete the workout, but they’re the same amount of time as was initially scheduled before all this took place,” McLeod said.

Rodney McLeod emerging as a leader for the Eagles and a mental health advocate in the community:

