Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Releases Statement: ‘Together We Will Rise Above This’

In times of injustice, voices can be heard but people with a bigger identity seem to be heard a little louder.

Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, Arthur Blank called for unity on Saturday.

What started as peaceful protests over the tragic murder of George Floyd, quickly turned into violent riots on Friday night in Atlanta.

Blank used his well-known presence to address the matters in a statement released in hopes of being a part of the solution—even if it’s a small part.

Violence Is Not The Answer

The looting and damage to property Friday night and Saturday morning resulted in 71 arrests and damage to 20 Atlanta Police Department vehicles.

Blank said that violence would not solve any problems and would not be the answer:

“Peaceful protests of the past have led to new ways forward. Lawlessness, vandalism and intentionally upending the peace with any form of violence has never been productive and is not the answer.”

Putting Politics Aside

The Falcons’ owner went on to say that everyone deserves fair treatment and people should not bring politics into this matter.

“These are not political issues, they are human issues that need serious, earnest attention from leaders and citizens alike who understand that diversity is our strength and fair treatment is everyone’s right.”

Protests began around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency earlier in the day and tweeted that as many as 500 Georgia National Guard troops would deploy throughout Atlanta “to protect people & property.”

“It is my hope that we take this terrible moment in our history to elevate that conversation toward productive action and lasting, positive change,” Blank said.

Arthur Blank’s Full Statement

A number of events over the last couple of weeks have reminded us again that the long, worthy quest for equal justice, civility and unity in America is far from over. People are scared and in pain. Their frustration is real, and it must be acknowledged and addressed. More must be done to address systemic racism. More must be done to address the underlying issues that have led to these incidents across the country. More must be done to bring people together through meaningful change. The public discourse on these and other issues is too divisive, too political. These are not political issues, they are human issues that need serious, earnest attention from leaders and citizens alike who understand that diversity is our strength and fair treatment is everyone’s right. Open, honest dialogue is needed on a much greater scale. It is my hope that we take this terrible moment in our history to elevate that conversation toward productive action and lasting, positive change. Peaceful protests of the past have led to new ways forward. Lawlessness, vandalism and intentionally upending the peace with any form of violence has never been productive and is not the answer. We must not accept or condone violence in any way. And to be sure, Atlanta is better than what we saw in the actions of a few last night. Together we will rise above this on the strength of what has always made Atlanta great – its people, its leaders of past and present and its unique culture that is welcoming to all. Our Family Foundation and the rest of our businesses here in Atlanta and elsewhere remain committed to being part of the solution.

In Brotherhood—Include Everyone—Togetherness—Rise Up, Atlanta.

