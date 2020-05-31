Fighter Hit With Vicious Punch After Walking Away From Opponent Mid-Fight [WATCH]

During the main card of May 30’s UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns, Spike “Alpha Ginger” Carlyle was hit with a powerful left hook from Billy Quarantillo after he turned his back to his opponent mid-fight. With seconds left before the first round ended, Quarantillo was on his back covering up while Alpha Ginger was standing and landing powerful shots.

Suddenly, Carlyle stopped striking, turned around and walked away from Quarantillo. Quarantillo popped back up to his feet and chased after Alpha Ginger. He then landed a brutal left hook to the side of Carlyle’s head, dropping the fighter. Quarantillo followed Alpha Ginger to the ground and the horn sounded moments later.

Here is the video via ESPN:

Spike Carlyle decided to take a leisurely stroll before the round even ended. The Alpha Ginger is a mad man 😂 pic.twitter.com/XxWjQxqRHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 31, 2020

Here’s a slow-motion clip of the left hook via UFC:

"It's like a movie." 😅 Carlyle began the walk back to the corner before the end of the round. #UFCVegas pic.twitter.com/uKet8noy7m — UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

The fight went the distance in what proved to be an exciting affair, and Quarantillo won the fight by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Fight Card & Results

On May 30, the UFC was live at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.

Main Card

Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov via Split-Decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight Bout (150 lbs): Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight Bout (157.5 lbs): Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver via Second-Round Rear-Naked Choke

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers via First-Round Kneebar

Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko via Unanimous Decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Welterweight Bout: Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via First-Round TKO

Flyweight: Bout Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via Second-Round Arm-Triangle Choke

Bantamweight Bout: Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via First-Round Guillotine Choke

Featherweight Bout: Chris Gutiérrez def. Vince Morales via Second-Round TKO

