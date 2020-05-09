Fighter Smiles While Being Choked at UFC 249 [WATCH]

In the first fight of May 9’s UFC 249, light heavyweights met in the center of the Octagon. “Smile’n” Sam Alvey took on Ryan “Superman” Spann in a back-and-forth standup battle.

During the first round, Spann locked in a tight standing arm-triangle choke, but Alvey was able to get out of it. At one point during the submission attempt, Smile’n lived up to his nickname after he appeared to smile at referee Dan Miragliotta. Here is the video:

It's like he "Hulked up" using his Smile. haha pic.twitter.com/qDDazRcdsK — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) May 9, 2020

The fight went all three rounds, and Superman was the victor by split decision.

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza vs. Uriah Hall Was Canceled After Jacare Tested Positive for COVID-19

The night before UFC 249, Ronald “Jacare” Souza tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, forcing him off the card along with his opponent Uriah Hall. In a statement, the UFC said:

The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result. In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19. As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.

According to the promotion, there hasn’t been any other fighters or cornermen that have tested positive for the virus.

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Early Preliminary Card

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

READ NEXT: Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’ Arrest