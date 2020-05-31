Fighters React to Gilbert Burns Dominating Former Champ Tyron Woodley

The UFC returned to Las Vegas on May 30 for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns. In the main event, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley took on surging Brazilian Gilbert “Durinho” Burns. It was The Chosen One’s first fight since losing his belt to Kamaru Usman on March 2, 2019, at UFC 235.

The fight was a chance for Woodley to defeat a rising contender and make his case for a rematch against Usman. However, The Chosen One’s return did not go according to plan and a new top contender emerged in the division. Burns dominated Woodley for most of the fight, outstriking the former champion, as well as taking him down twice and controlling him on the ground.

Durinho, who has won four fights in less than a year, earned the biggest victory of his career on Saturday, and his fellow fighters reacted to his performance.

Fighters React to Gilbert Burns Dominating The Chosen One

After Burns had his hand raised, his fellow fighters took to Twitter. Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez tweeted, “That was @GilbertDurinho ladies and gentlemen you earned it brother.”

That was @GilbertDurinho ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻you earned it brother 👊🏻👊🏻🔪🔪🔪 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) May 31, 2020

Top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling wrote: “I think all my questions about this main event were answered tonight. Burns is legit, but his last two performances were championship caliber!”

I think all my questions about this main event were answered tonight. Burns is legit, but his last two performances were championship caliber! #UFCVegas — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2020

No. 8 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa wrote, “That was a masterful performance, congrats @GilbertDurinho.”

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock wrote, “Great card! Exciting night of fights. Burns looks like the real deal.”

Great card! Exciting night of fights. Burns looks like the real deal. @ufc @espn — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) May 31, 2020

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis wrote: “y’all still think tyron woodley would beat me.”

y’all still think tyron woodley would beat me 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 31, 2020

Woodley went on Instagram Live after his fight to talk about his match. During his Live, he gave a shoutout to Danis. Danis then tweeted: “you’re a good bloke @TWooodley you’ll be back stronger.”

you’re a good bloke @TWooodley you’ll be back stronger 👊 pic.twitter.com/bl80iECaR4 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 31, 2020

Top-ranked strawweight fighter Tatiana Suarez wrote: “So impressed with @GilbertDurinho Congrats on your amazing win. So happy for you my friend.”

So impressed with @GilbertDurinho Congrats on your amazing win. So happy for you my friend #UFCApex — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 31, 2020

Retired fighter and Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren tweeted a crying emoji.

😢 — Anhyzer Askren (@Benaskren) May 31, 2020

UFC middleweight and Burns’ teammate Derek Brunson wrote: “Gilbert Burns is one of my teammates , I thought this was going to be a dog fight . What a huge performance . We have some monsters on the team !”

Gilbert Burns is one of my teammates , I thought this was going to be a dog fight . What a huge performance . We have some monsters on the team ! 🔥 #UFCApex — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 31, 2020

Burns’ brother and UFC fighter Herbert Burns tweeted: “50-44 @GilbertDurinho. What a performance!! Outclass the for champion!! Better on the feet, takedowns and ground control!!”

50-44 @GilbertDurinho

What a performance!!

Outclass the for champion!!

Better on the feet, takedowns and ground control!!#UFCVegas — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 31, 2020

Burns Has Won 6 Fights in a Row, Including 4 at Welterweight

With his victory over The Chosen One, Burns improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 19-3, with six of his wins coming by KO or TKO, eight of them by submission and five by decision. Durinho is currently riding a six-fight win streak.

The last time Burns suffered defeat was on July 6, 2018. Burns, who was fighting as a lightweight, was knocked out by Dan Hooker at UFC 226. After that loss, Durinho fought and won two more times as a lightweight. He defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier by unanimous decision at UFC 231, and he beat Mike Davis by rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night: Jacaré vs. Hermansson.

On August 10, 2019, Burns moved up to welterweight and took on Alexey Kunchenko at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2. Durinho won that bout by unanimous decision. He then squared off against Gunnar Nelson during UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Cannonier and won the fight by unanimous decision.

On March 14, Burns put the division on notice at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira, when he finished Demian Maia in the first round by TKO.

