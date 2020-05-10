Henry Cejudo Unexpectedly Retires at UFC 249 After Win [WATCH]

After defending his bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, champion Henry “Triple C” Cejudo unexpectedly retired from mixed martial arts. Triple C won the fight by TKO at the end of the second round and notched his first official bantamweight title defense.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Triple C retired from the sport. It’s unclear at the moment if the champ is truly walking away from the sport or not. Here is a video of Cejudo retiring:

With his victory over Cruz, Triple C improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 15-2, and his win streak to five.

UFC 249 Was Stacked With 2 Title Fights

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – Lightweight Interim Championship Bout

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz – Bantamweight Championship Bout

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik – Heavyweight Bout

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar – Featherweight Bout

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro – Heavyweight Bout

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone – Welterweight Bout

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum – Heavyweight Bout

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson – Women’s Strawweight Bout

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price – Welterweight Bout

Early Preliminary Card

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa – Featherweight Bout

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey – Light Heavyweight Bout

