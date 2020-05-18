Analyst Would ‘Love’ Lions to Sign Top NFL Free Agent

The Detroit Lions have been busy this offseason, and now that things have quieted down, what is left for the team to accomplish?

There’s been more than a few opinions on what the team should do next, but a big one comes from Bill Barnwell of ESPN. In a recent piece analyzing offseasons of every team, Barnwell put the Lions under the microscope. While the team has done plenty, Barnwell thinks there’s another move to make and it’s a big one.

When explaining what’s left for the Lions to do, Barnwell claims the team needs more defensive line help and thinks the best move is for them to go out and sign Jadeveon Clowney. The reason? Detroit needs a major force to rush the passer even after doing plenty this offseason.

Barnwell wrote:

“Detroit signed Nick Williams to a two-year deal after he impressed with the Bears in his first significant stretch of pro action as a 29-year-old, but it needs another pass-rusher to mix in on a rotational basis. I’d love to see the Lions sign Jadeveon Clowney, but more realistically, this would be a landing spot for somebody like Jabaal Sheard on the edge or Marcell Dareus on the interior. Hey, one of those guys used to play for the Patriots!”

It’s probably more wise to think the Lions would elect to go with a player like Sheard or Dareus if they were to sign another player at this point in the offseason, but the team does have plenty of money left to spend if they so choose.

A dramatic move by a desperate front office could put the Lions in a much better position to contend, and it’s something some analysts want to see even if it remains fairly unlikely.

Jadeveon Clowney Seeing League Wide Interest

According to Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston a few weeks back, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the teams that could be interested in signing Jadeveon Clowney to their team. Clowney remains a free agent as the offseason pushes on, and has not yet found a team. According to Berman, he has plenty of interest across the league, including the Ravens.

This offseason, the Ravens tagged Matt Judon while also signing Calais Campbell. They added Broderick Washingon and Justin Madubuike to the defensive line during the draft. Adding a player like Clowney might put the team over the top, however. The other teams could all be interested in several big moves to make a final push this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks could be a team interested in bringing Clowney back, though that dance has been ongoing for some time.

Most seem more likely than the Lions, a team that hasn’t even been tied to Clowney this offseason officially.

Lions Named NFC North Free Agency Winner

Bleacher Report already sees the team as coming out ahead as a whole even in spite of not adding a big ticket pass rusher. The website revealed its winners of free agency from every division, and the Lions were the choice for the NFC North. Writer Maurice Moton likes what the Lions have been able to do thus far. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Detroit Lions became the New England Patriots of the Midwest this week. The team signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who will likely replace Devon Kennard and A’Shawn Robinson, respectively. The front office also acquired Duron Harmon via trade. Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached two of those players when he served as the defensive coordinator in New England. Clearly, the 45-year-old lead skipper will attempt to recreate what the Patriots had during his tenure with the club. Collins can match Kennard’s impact near the pocket and provide more to the pass defense. In addition to seven sacks, he logged seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2019 term. Shelton didn’t play under Patricia in New England, but he had his best season last term, registering career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (61) as a solid run-stopper with an occasional flash near the pocket. The 26-year-old should bolster the Lions’ 21st-ranked run defense. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. At safety, Harmon could alternate snaps with Will Harris alongside Tracy Walker. Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia’s scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year. The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s five-year, $50 million deal. That’s a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6’6″, 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line.”

Detroit has been busy in free agency thus far, and obviously, the most active of all the teams in the division. This action helps the team be able to claim themselves as the best of the best through this point of the offseason.

It’s possible signing Clowney might help the team claim this mantle more easily when all is said and done.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. They signed linebacker Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee as well as wideout Geronimo Allison. Cornerback Darryl Roberts has been added as well. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

The Lions could use a few more moves, and while Clowney would be a player who could make sense, it might be wise not to expect it to happen.

