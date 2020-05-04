Seahawks Among 2 Finalists for Jadeveon Clowney: Report

As Jadeveon Clowney waits out the free-agent market, the Seattle Seahawks remain in contention for the pass rusher. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Seahawks and Titans are the two finalists to sign Clowney.

“I’m told the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are still interested in Jadeveon Clowney. Both teams have made multiple offers, but nothing that matches Clowney’s desired price tag. Sources believe ‘he is just not in a hurry to sign,'” Russini noted on Twitter.

ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that the Seahawks’ offer still tops the Titans which is believed to be in the one-year, $10 million range. As indicated by the two months that have passed, Clowney is in no hurry to sign a new contract. It appears the pass rusher is trying to wait out the NFL’s meeting restrictions, but it is hard to envision these being lifted any time soon with most cities still in a major battle with COVID-19.

The Seahawks and Titans may be the top contenders to sign Clowney, but this is a very fluid situation. Nothing is set in stone until Clowney signs a contract and there is no indication that this is close to happening.

The Seahawks Indicated They “Moved On” From Clowney But This Is Not Entirely True

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated on multiple occasions that the team had to move on from Clowney and conduct business as usual. Yet, the Seahawks released Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker clearing more space that Seattle has not entirely used. While Schneider indicated the team had moved on, he also noted that the Seahawks had refused to close the door on bringing back Clowney.

“We don’t shut the door on anything, really,” Schneider noted in the Seahawks’ draft press conference. “Basically, with Clowney, let’s put it out there. He did a great job for us. He was amazing this past year. We were in negotiations with his agent for a long time and at some point, you need to move on and keep conducting business. It’s not Jadeveon’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault. You have to keep moving, man or you are going to get beat.”

Seattle Remains Confident in Their Current Pass Rusher Options

Throughout the draft, the Seahawks expressed confidence in their current options on the defensive line with the signings of Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin. Seattle also added two pass rushers, Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, in the draft. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that the team wanted to address the position group this offseason and feel confident in what they have done so far.

“We really did look at the issue of, we weren’t happy with the production of our pressure that we put on last year, so we went after it,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “Every move that we’ve made has addressed that and I think that we have the depth that can really help us keep guys fast and fresh and get a really good rotation going. …Everybody was really excited about it [the draft]. It started with getting Jordyn [Brooks], but then coming back and getting Darrell [Taylor], a guy that we could have easily taken with our first pick if we had the opportunity, that worked out great. I’m really fired up that we were able to get Alton [Robinson] where we got him. He’s got the ability and the production to do stuff like guys that were picked quite a bit higher. We were fortunate to get that done.”

