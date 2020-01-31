Dana White Confirms UFC Title Fight for Jorge Masvidal

UFC president Dana White announced on the Jim Rome Show Friday in Miami that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal would face each other during International Fight Week in Las Vegas in July.

“Him (Masvidal) and Usman will fight in Vegas probably International Fight Week, and then if (Masvidal) wins maybe we’ll do his first title defense down here in Miami,” White said.

When asked by Rome if that was the sure next contest for both fighters, White admitted the company hadn’t announced the fight officially yet but that he was essentially announcing it officially to Rome during the interview.

“Yeah, that was always the plan, and then whatever happened with them a few days ago, yeah,” White said. “We hadn’t announced it yet, but now this has forced me to announce it.”

UFC International Fight Week Details

The yet-to-be numbered UFC event featuring Usman vs. Masvidal is likely to be held at T-Mobile Arena on July 11. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the city approved funding for the city-wide event back in November with that arena listed as the event location. International Fight Week is scheduled to run from July 7 to July 12.

