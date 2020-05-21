Juventus Midfielder Only Wants Barcelona Move: Report

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic only wants to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window and has already told Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain he is not interested in a move to the Parc des Princes.

The 30-year-old was wanted in the French capital by sporting director Leonardo but the Brazilian appears to have made his move too late. Pjanic has told Leonardo “I’m only going to Barça” and has already agreed to transfer to the Camp Nou, according to Cristina Cubero at Mundo Deportivo.

Pjanic thinks he’s the right fit for the Catalan giants and is also keen on playing alongside Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in La Liga. Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus were also keen on the midfielder but Pjanic is simply not interested in talking to the trio.

Pjanic joined Juventus in 2016 from Roma and has won three Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice during his stay with the Turin giants.

Juventus Already Talking to Barcelona About Transfers

Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici has already confirmed his club are talking to Barcelona about potential transfers ahead of the summer transfer window. The Italian told Sky Sport Italia “we are speaking with them as we are with many top clubs” but warned he is expecting a “peculiar summer” because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the transfer market.

Clubs could decide to go in for player exchange deals this summer, and Juventus have already decided they would be keen on swapping Pjanic for Barcelona midfielder Arthur, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Brazilian is considered the “ideal replacement” for Pjanic by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri.

Arthur Not Interested in Leaving Barcelona

Yet Arthur has made it quite clear he is not interested in leaving Barcelona. The midfielder issued a statement explaining “the only option I’m interested in is staying at Barcelona” amid reports of interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has also denied any knowledge of a possible swap involving Pjanic and Arthur. He told Gazzetta dello Sport that “no one” at Barcelona has told him anything about such a deal and that he understands Arthur wants to stay.

However, Arthur’s comments have not stopped speculation that Pjanic will indeed end up at Barcelona. Roger Torello at Mundo Deportivo has reported Barcelona want Pjanic no matter what and will even go for a cash-only deal if they can’t convince Juve to include players in the transfer.

