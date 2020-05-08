Luke Sandoe Cause of Death: How Did the Bodybuilder Die?

Professional bodybuilder Luke Sandoe died suddenly at the age of 30. Sandoe’s death was reported on Tuesday by Ron Harris, the online editor for Muscular Development magazine. The bodybuilder was found dead in his home by his friend and training partner James Hollingshead and his girlfriend, according to the report.

His cause of death as well as the date and time has not been confirmed by officials. Sandoe’s best friend and fellow bodybuilder, Ben Chow, took to Instagram after the news of Sandoe’s death broke, and he said that the bodybuilder ended his own life.

In a five-minute long video, Chow spoke about Sandoe’s battle “with demons.” Chow wasn’t sure if it was appropriate to record the video, but he decided to do so because he wanted to put any speculation to rest.

In the caption of the video, Chow said, “Luke Sandoe. I don’t know if this was the right thing to do. I’m a little lost right now but something told me to protect his memory but honestly. I’m sorry if this wasn’t appropriate. I love you [Luke Sandoe].”

Chow Said That Sandoe Was Battling Demons for a Long Time, Even Before Bodybuilding

In the five-minute long video, Chow spoke candidly about his friend Sandoe’s struggles. Chow said, “What happened with Luke was his choice. He decided that it was his only option and we’ll never comprehend what he was struggling with.”

Chow said that for as long as he knew Sandoe, he was battling “with demons.” According to Chow, Sandoe had been dealing with struggles long before he met him and before Sandoe started bodybuilding.

Chow and Sandoe had spoken many times about Sandoe’s struggles. He spoke about Sandoe’s cause of death because he wanted to highlight that male mental health is something to be taken seriously. During the video, Chow said that he wished he had done more for Sandoe.

It is important to note, Sandoe’s cause of death has still not been publicly confirmed by officials.

Flex Lewis Posted a Tribute to His Friend Sandoe & He Told His Followers to Reach Out to People if They Are Having ‘Suicidal Thoughts’

Another of Sandoe’s friends, Flex Lewis, posted a tribute to the bodybuilder on Instagram. In the post, he said that the two known each other for over a decade and that he never knew that Sandoe “was hurting.”

In the caption, Lewis wrote:

I have tried to write something several times and can’t find the words to do it. It feels like DejaVu two young men gone long before they should have. I have known Luke for over a decade we were both sponsored by Gaspari, seen him win his pro card and watch his career grow into Signing with RedCon1, Podcasts, and on stage placing 3rd at the Arnold’s. Very proud. We got closer over the years, and not a week would go by without some shit talk from him. Luke was a very funny guy and his humor I will miss. We rarely talked training, and i knew Luke was a deep guy but I never knew he was hurting. Rest Well bro.

